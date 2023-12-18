Project Kuiper tests orbital mesh network using lasers

Sponsored By

Project Kuiper tests orbital mesh network using lasersProject Kuiper tests orbital mesh network using lasers

Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite offshoot, will bolt on lasers to its fleet of satellites to form a mesh network in space.

Andrew Wooden

December 18, 2023

2 Min Read
Amazon Project Kuiper

Project Kuiper launched two prototype satellites in October, however the optical inter-satellite link (OISL) capabilities were left confidential until now.

Testing has been completed of the ‘advanced optical communications payloads’ on the KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 satellites, and they managed to maintain 100 Gbps links over a distance of nearly 621 miles. The OISLs will be operational in the firm’s first production satellites, set for launch in the first half of 2024, we’re told.

OISLs use infrared lasers to send data between spacecraft as they orbit the planet, explains the release, meaning satellites can send data directly to other satellites in a constellation instead of sending data to antennas on the ground. 

Every Project Kuiper satellite will be kitted out with multiple optical terminals to connect multiple satellites at a time, which will establish  ‘high-speed laser cross-links’ that form a mesh network in space.

“With optical inter-satellite links across our satellite constellation, Project Kuiper will effectively operate as a mesh network in space,” said Rajeev Badyal, Project Kuiper's vice president of technology. “This system is designed fully in-house to optimize for speed, cost, and reliability, and the entire architecture has worked flawlessly from the very start.

“These immediate results are only possible because we approached our OISL architecture as one part of a fully integrated system design, and it’s a testament to this team’s willingness to invent on behalf of customers. We’re excited to be able to support these next-generation OISL capabilities on every Kuiper satellite from day one.”

Ricky Freeman, vice president of Kuiper Government Solutions added: “Amazon’s optical mesh network will provide multiple paths to route data through space, creating resiliency and redundancy for customers who need to securely transport information around the world. This is especially important for those looking to avoid communications architectures that can be intercepted or jammed, and we look to forward to making these capabilities available to public sector customers looking to move and land data from remote locations to their desired destination.”

A highlighted benefit of using this tech is the speed at which you can move data around the world. Light travels faster in space than it does through glass, we’re told, and Kuiper’s claims its orbital laser mesh network can move data 30% faster than if it travelled the equivalent distance via terrestrial fibre optic cables.

It is apparently particularly useful in situations where there are no nearby ground stations— such as a cruise liner in the middle of the ocean or an aircraft in flight. And indeed, that sort of thing remains the most compelling use case for the surge in satellite comms deployments in the last few years.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Webinars

Fixed Networks
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 27, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Network Software
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Oct 17, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Sep 28, 2023

Latest News

M&A
Operator Ecosystem
Iliad proposes merger with Vodafone in Italy
Iliad proposes merger with Vodafone in Italy

Dec 18, 2023

Stage at WRC 23 with Doreen Bogdan-Martin
Spectrum
WRC-23 wraps up with new low-to-mid-band spectrum for IMT
WRC-23 wraps up with new low-to-mid-band spectrum for IMT

Dec 18, 2023

Amazon Project Kuiper
Satellite
Project Kuiper tests orbital mesh network using lasers
Project Kuiper tests orbital mesh network using lasers

Dec 18, 2023

Flag of European Union
Public Policy
Digital transformation and cybersecurity get €763 million in EU funding
Digital transformation and cybersecurity get €763 million in EU funding

Dec 15, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023