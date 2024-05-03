FCC says $3 billion more needed for Huawei ‘rip and replace’

FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has highlighted a $3 billion funding shortfall in the programme to remove Huawei and ZTE kit from US networks.

Andrew Wooden

May 3, 2024

2 Min Read

In a letter to Congress, Rosenworcel said were the Commission to fund all ‘reasonable and supported’ cost estimates in the approved applications, the Reimbursement Program would require approximately $4.98 billion, ‘reflecting a $3.08 billion shortfall from the current appropriation of $1.9 billion. ‘

Nearly 40% of the program’s participants reported that they cannot complete the necessary ‘rip and replace’ work without additional government funding, while several recipients reported that the funding shortfall could result in the shutdown of their networks or a need to withdraw from the program, stated the letter.

The program has received over 20,000 reimbursement claims, and the agency has granted 64 extensions of time to complete their ‘rip and replace’ obligations— including 52 based in whole or in part on the funding shortfall, we’re told. 

Given the funding shortfall, the Commission is apparently required to first allocate funding to applicants with two million or fewer customers. These applicants will receive ‘prorated support of only 39.5% of reasonable costs.’ 

The inability of telcos to fully remove, replace, and dispose of equipment and services would also ‘raise national security concerns by leaving insecure equipment and services in US networks’ and could also raise network compatibility issues associated with piecemeal replacement of equipment, argues the letter.

“This program secures our communications networks by supporting the removal, replacement, and disposal of communications equipment and services produced or provided by Huawei Technologies Company or ZTE Corporation,” said Rosenworcel. “The successful implementation of the Reimbursement Program is one of the Commission’s top priorities. I am writing … to emphasize again the urgent need for full funding of the Reimbursement Program.”

For a detailed run down of the wider dispute between the US and China, which is linked to the Huawei ban and so much else about the technology sector in 2024, check out our deep dive A look at the US-China tech cold war.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden

You May Also Like

Latest News

Mobile Devices
Global smartphone market returns to solid growth
Global smartphone market returns to solid growth

May 3, 2024

Public Cloud
TIM and Oracle team up for Italian cloud push
TIM and Oracle team up for Italian cloud push

May 3, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
E& denies United Group talks but is eyeing market opportunities
E& denies United Group talks but is eyeing market opportunities

May 3, 2024

5G & 6G
AT&T hopes Turbo can boost its service revenue
AT&T hopes Turbo can boost its service revenue

May 3, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

OSS/BSS/CX
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment

May 30, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE