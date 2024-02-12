Sponsored By

Boldyn Networks will build out a 4G mobile network at Hornsea 3, which is apparently set to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm once constructed.

Andrew Wooden

February 12, 2024

2 Min Read
Boldyn wind farm

The wind farm will be built 160km off the UK’s east coast, and is being constructed by Ørsted. The site will cover an area of around 696 km2 in the North Sea and have up to 200 wind turbines, apparently capable of generating energy for over 3.3 million UK homes.

Boldyn Networks will design and build a high-speed mobile network for the windfarm needed during its construction, including connectivity for ‘offices at sea’, providing workers with the internet access while working offshore for long periods of time in ‘hotels at sea’, and hooking up software systems and construction equipment beavering away to build it.

It will use a high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission that apparently allows for more efficient means of transferring power over long distances, which is supposed to reduce the costs and materials required for the project.

“Hornsea 3 marks our third wind farm delivered, reflecting our commitment to helping build a cleaner, greener future,” said Sean Keating, Managing Director, Professional and Cloud Services at Boldyn Networks. “Our expertise in deploying state of the art wireless solutions in complex and challenging environments positions us as the partner of choice. We are proud to be partnering with Ørsted once again to bring cutting-edge connectivity solutions to the world’s largest wind farm.”

Luke Bridgman, Hornsea 3 Senior Project Director at Ørsted added: “Delivering a project with the size and scale of Hornsea 3 safely and successful requires strong communication across the project. During construction, Hornsea 3 will support thousands of jobs and it’s essential that our teams are well connected throughout this phase. We look forward to working with Boldyn Networks as we progress our plans for offshore construction.”

Boldyn has form in the area of offshore connectivity projects – having hooked up the Moray East wind farm in Scotland (when it was called Vilicom), and the deployment of a 4G mobile network at Hornsea 2 wind farm.

The firm is a growing presence in the neutral host space, and recently agreed to purchase Cellnex’s private networks business unit incorporating Edzcom for an undisclosed sum.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Altice
Fibre
Big names reportedly line up for Altice's fibre business
Big names reportedly line up for Altice's fibre business

Feb 12, 2024

Telefonica
Operator Ecosystem
Telefonica staff exit plan oversubscribed
Telefonica staff exit plan oversubscribed

Feb 12, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Bluesky aims to reverse the ‘enshittification’ of the internet
Bluesky aims to reverse the ‘enshittification’ of the internet

Feb 12, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
VMO2 reportedly prepping bid for TalkTalk's consumer unit
VMO2 reportedly prepping bid for TalkTalk's consumer unit

Feb 12, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE