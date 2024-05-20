Telefónica Tech bolsters cybersecurity offering with Microsoft AI deal

Telefónica Tech has signed a deal with Microsoft to beef up its cybersecurity services by integrating them with Microsoft AI tools.

May 20, 2024

Microsoft’s security and artificial intelligence solutions will be integrated into Telefónica Tech’s existing cybersecurity operations, which will mean it’s customers will get ‘proactive, integrated, automated and real-time security management’, we’re told.

What this involves specifically is that the firm’s current set of cybersecurity tools, which includes services for detection and response, identity access management, cyber threat intelligence and data protection, will be integrated with Microsoft AI products such as the Copilot for Security tool. The ‘24×7’ protection is then managed by Telefónica Tech teams operating out of its Digital Operations Centres in Madrid, Bogota and Colombia.

Last February, Microsoft announced its Responsible AI Innovation Center (RAIIC) in Spain, which Telefónica Tech is involved with alongside 15 other firms, and has a mission statement to ‘promote the adoption and secure use of artificial intelligence.’ Training sessions will be developed, as well as AI use cases, and ‘safe and responsible application guidelines of this technology’, we’re told.

“This global cooperation between Telefónica Tech and Microsoft is a key milestone,” said María Jesús Almazor, COO of Telefónica Tech for Spain and the Americas. “Companies around the world will take advantage of all the opportunities that technology offers to digitize processes and jobs, including tools based on generative artificial intelligence, with maximum security.”

Alberto Granados, president of Microsoft Spain added: “The collaboration between Telefónica Tech and Microsoft will allow us to offer our customers innovative security solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence with the aim of improving their cyber-resilience.”

Microsoft has announced a slew of globe-trotting deals and investments relating to AI recently. In October last year it pledged to make a A$5 billion investment in Australia which it said will go towards expanding its hyperscale cloud computing and AI infrastructure in the country over the following two years. In April it announced it would pump $2.9 billion into AI and cloud infrastructure in Japan, which it said is its single largest investment in its 46-year history in the region.

It also announced a 10-year, $1.5 billion partnership with Vodafone, took a minority stake in UAE-based AI company G42 for $1.5 billion, and the opening of a new AI hub in the UK called Microsoft AI London.

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

