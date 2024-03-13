Sponsored By

Apple once more throws down the gauntlet to the EU over the DMA

US gadget giant Apple has announced its latest concessions to the EU Digital Markets Act but, once more, they seem to go against at least the spirit of it.

Scott Bicheno

March 13, 2024

3 Min Read

“More options for apps distributed in the European Union” declares the latest update on Apple’s developer website. This is a slightly belated gesture of compliance with the DMA, which came into effect last week. The main concession highlighted in the Apple announcement is ‘a new way to distribute apps directly from a developer’s website.’

The main gripe app developers such as Epic and Spotify have against Apple (and Google) is that, if they want to distribute their apps on iOS or Android they’re forced to do so through the App Store and Play Store, respectively. This, in turn, obliges them to adhere to the many rules attached to those stores, including a 30% commission on every initial and subsequent commercial interaction that takes place via the app in question.

This commission ostensibly a charge for using the platform’s proprietary payment processing system, but is far in excess of the commissions charged by the likes of Visa and Mastercard, and is clearly only made possible by the de factor payment processing monopoly help by those platforms. So the key concession sought by developers is the ability to bill their customers via alternative payment processors, who charge far less for the privilege.

On the surface, these tweaks from Apple seem to address this matter. Within the EU, developers can now offer alternative app marketplaces and allow customers to include links to external locations to complete their digital purchases. But, as ever, the devil is in the detail, and, if Epic CEO Tim Sweeney is anything to go by, developers are still dissatisfied.

View post on Twitter

View post on Twitter

We’ve copied a ‘reality check’ on the new Apple terms from the Coalition for App Fairness, of which Epic and Spotify are members, below. As you can see, they reckon Apple is still not complying with the DMA. Apple presumably thinks it is, at least by the letter of the law, so, once more, it will be down to Thierry Breton and his merry band of eurocrats to adjudicate.

CAF_reality_check_1.jpgCAF_reality_check_2.jpg

Spyglass has done a good job of highlighting the terms that seem to add unnecessary friction and cost to the new process. Firstly there is an arbitrary new charge to use this new feature, and then there’s the stipulation that, to even qualify, a developer must be ‘a member of good standing in the Apple Developer Program for two continuous years or more, and have an app that had more than one million first annual installs on iOS in the EU in the prior calendar year.’ This seems to rule out nearly everyone, including Epic and Spotify.

Apple is clearly testing the parameters of the DMA. The above ‘reality check’ suggests non-compliance, but it seems likely that the DMA has been drafted in a sufficiently ambiguously way to allow such shenanigans. Maybe Apple is doing the EU a favour by stress-testing the DMA in this way but surely, sooner or later, its wording will need to be tightened significantly to put an end to this increasingly tedious game of chicken being played by a company determined to rent-seek as rapaciously as it can get away with.

View post on Twitter

View post on Twitter

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
Singtel denies A$16 billion Optus sale, but speculation persists
Singtel denies A$16 billion Optus sale, but speculation persists

Mar 13, 2024

Wireless Networking
Lifecycle Software launches platform to fast track new MVNOs to market
Lifecycle Software launches platform to fast track new MVNOs to market

Mar 13, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Saudi Telecom and Telefonica both looking at M&A in Spain
Saudi Telecom and Telefonica both looking at M&A in Spain

Mar 12, 2024

5G & 6G
Verizon report points to surge in video app traffic
Verizon report points to surge in video app traffic

Mar 12, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE