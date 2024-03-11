Sponsored By

Apple forced by EU into humiliating U-turn

US gadget giant Apple’s attempt to defy the European Commission ended abruptly, leaving it humiliated, humbled, and vulnerable.

Scott Bicheno

March 11, 2024

3 Min Read

The EU’s Digital Markets Act, designed to regulate the activities of US Big Tech, came into effect last week. One of its aims was to force the owners of de facto digital platform monopolies to open them up to competition. Accordingly Apple was ordered to allow app stores other than its own on iOS – it’s mobile device platform.

Probably the most high profile manifestation of this was games developer Epic being granted a developer account that would enable it to set up its own iOS store. However, on the eve of the DMA becoming actionable, Apple terminated that account on spurious grounds. Epic complained and the EC vowed to look into the matter.

The very next day, Epic updated its press release bemoaning the termination of its iOS developer account with the following statement. “Apple has told us and committed to the European Commission that they will reinstate our developer account. This sends a strong signal to developers that the European Commission will act swiftly to enforce the Digital Markets Act and hold gatekeepers accountable. We are moving forward as planned to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Onward!”

Thierry Breton, the EC’s chief enforcer, wasted little time in taking his inevitable victory lap.

View post on Twitter

“Following conversations with Epic, they have committed to follow the rules, including our [Digital Markets Act] policies,” said Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz in a statement to The Verge. “As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been permitted to re-sign the developer agreement and accepted into the Apple Developer Program.”

That statement feels like a fairly weak attempt to save face, since Epic had previously committed to follow ‘the rules’ before it was kicked off. We know this because Epic published some of its correspondence with Apple in its original press release on the matter. While doubtless cherry-picked for maximum impact, they nonetheless portray Apple as a capricious, vindictive and bad-faith business partner.

The legal letter below, copied from the Epic release, indicates that the only ‘rules’ Epic had broken were to publicly criticise Apple’s business practices. As Breton’s March 7 tweet indicated, compliance with the DMA includes not imposing excessively onerous and restrictive ‘rules’ on third parties. While this was presumably already known to Apple, a combination of Breton’s special attention and public outcry at its dirty tricks presumably persuaded Apple that it had made a grave miscalculation.

Apple_Epic_legal_letter.jpg

As far as mis-steps go, this is a biggie. Not only has Apple suffered a public humiliation, it has also further emboldened the EC by giving it an unequivocal public victory and ensured meticulous scrutiny of Apple’s compliance with all EU rules and regulations from now on. But perhaps the most damaging of all is the precedent this defeat sets as the thin-end-of-the-wedge for everyone else looking to set up stores on iOS. Surely this will embolden all other developers to apply for similar facilities and oblige Apple to play nice when they do.

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Operator Ecosystem
TIM admits debt will rise after NetCo sale
TIM admits debt will rise after NetCo sale

Mar 11, 2024

Fixed Networks
DSIT drafts in more telcos for delicate Digital Voice migration
DSIT drafts in more telcos for delicate Digital Voice migration

Mar 11, 2024

Security
Telefónica launches NextDefense cyber security suite in the UK and Ireland
Telefónica launches NextDefense cyber security suite in the UK and Ireland

Mar 11, 2024

Satellite
Viasat and Deutsche Telekom bump up in-flight connectivity in Mediterranean Sea
Viasat and Deutsche Telekom bump up in-flight connectivity in Mediterranean Sea

Mar 8, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE