Telefonica looks to expand data and gen AI chops with Google Cloud deal

The agreement includes the expansion of Google Cloud services offered by Telefónica Tech, the B2B arm of the company, cloud adoption by Telefónica for its own business, and some extra collaboration in areas like AI.

In terms of upgrades to its own internal operations, Telefónica aims to improve application deployment time and optimise infrastructure’. The deal with Google extends the ‘strategic collaboration’ for another three years and, as well as tinkering with AI and data services, Google Cloud’s solutions will host network functions ‘under a telco cloud approach’, which will improve its network operation via automation, we’re told.

Telefónica proudly boasts that it has achieved five specializations in Google Cloud, namely Workspace for Enterprise, Infrastructure, Application Development, Data Analytics, and Cloud Migration. Additionally, it has attained Google Cloud’s Managed Service Provider status – all of which sounds like Scout activity badges, but for corporates flogging cloud services instead of kids pitching tents and whittling sticks.

The operator will now explore ‘innovation projects’ with Google Cloud in the areas of AI, Gen AI, MLOps, accelerated computing infrastructure for AI, Web3, blockchain, quantum, and edge computing. Google Cloud meanwhile is also working with Wayra, Telefónica's corporate venture capital, to provide startups with technology ‘to help them innovate their product development processes, optimize costs, and support their market expansions.’

“This extension of the partnership reinforces Google Cloud as a key partner for Telefónica in the coming years. Many of our new services and processes will be based on the innovation, agility, scalability and flexibility that Google Cloud provides to us” said Enrique Blanco, Telefónica Global CTIO.

Tara Brady, President of Google Cloud EMEA added: “Telefónica’s ambition and commitment to innovation is inspiring. Our renewed and expanded partnership is a testament to the shared vision and trust we’ve built together. We are incredibly excited about the potential of this collaboration to drive innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and create lasting value for Telefónica and its customers.”

Telefónica has certainly got the flavour for AI integration projects at the moment. Earlier this week, Telefónica Tech signed a deal with Microsoft to beef up its cybersecurity services by integrating them with Microsoft AI tools, which will mean the firm’s current set of cybersecurity tools, which includes services for detection and response, identity access management, cyber threat intelligence and data protection, will be integrated with Microsoft AI products such as the Copilot for Security tool.