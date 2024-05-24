Telefonica looks to expand data and gen AI chops with Google Cloud deal

A new agreement between operator Telefonica and Google Cloud is designed to ‘accelerate Telefonica’s cloud adoption and AI-powered innovation.’

May 24, 2024

2 Min Read

The agreement includes the expansion of Google Cloud services offered by Telefónica Tech, the B2B arm of the company, cloud adoption by Telefónica for its own business, and some extra collaboration in areas like AI.

In terms of upgrades to its own internal operations, Telefónica aims to improve application deployment time and optimise infrastructure’. The deal with Google extends the ‘strategic collaboration’ for another three years and, as well as tinkering with AI and data services, Google Cloud’s solutions will host network functions ‘under a telco cloud approach’, which will improve its network operation via automation, we’re told.

Telefónica proudly boasts that it has achieved five specializations in Google Cloud, namely Workspace for Enterprise, Infrastructure, Application Development, Data Analytics, and Cloud Migration. Additionally, it has attained Google Cloud’s Managed Service Provider status – all of which sounds like Scout activity badges, but for corporates flogging cloud services instead of kids pitching tents and whittling sticks.

The operator will now explore ‘innovation projects’ with Google Cloud in the areas of AI, Gen AI, MLOps, accelerated computing infrastructure for AI, Web3, blockchain, quantum, and edge computing. Google Cloud meanwhile is also working with Wayra, Telefónica's corporate venture capital, to provide startups with technology ‘to help them innovate their product development processes, optimize costs, and support their market expansions.’

“This extension of the partnership reinforces Google Cloud as a key partner for Telefónica in the coming years. Many of our new services and processes will be based on the innovation, agility, scalability and flexibility that Google Cloud provides to us” said Enrique Blanco, Telefónica Global CTIO.

Tara Brady, President of Google Cloud EMEA added: “Telefónica’s ambition and commitment to innovation is inspiring. Our renewed and expanded partnership is a testament to the shared vision and trust we’ve built together. We are incredibly excited about the potential of this collaboration to drive innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and create lasting value for Telefónica and its customers.”

Telefónica has certainly got the flavour for AI integration projects at the moment. Earlier this week, Telefónica Tech signed a deal with Microsoft to beef up its cybersecurity services by integrating them with Microsoft AI tools, which will mean the firm’s current set of cybersecurity tools, which includes services for detection and response, identity access management, cyber threat intelligence and data protection, will be integrated with Microsoft AI products such as the Copilot for Security tool. 

Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Service Provider
Xavier Neil is thinking of making an offer to buy Millicom
Xavier Neil is thinking of making an offer to buy Millicom

May 24, 2024

Mobile Devices
European smartphone market returns to growth but analysts remain wary
European smartphone market returns to growth but analysts remain wary

May 24, 2024

Public Cloud
Industry heavyweights lend cloud-wary telcos a helping hand
Industry heavyweights lend cloud-wary telcos a helping hand

May 24, 2024

Wireless Networking
Orange ramps up network API strategy with Nokia partnership
Orange ramps up network API strategy with Nokia partnership

May 23, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment

May 30, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE