Spain to buy up 10% of Telefonica

Sponsored By

Spain to buy up 10% of TelefonicaSpain to buy up 10% of Telefonica

The Spanish government, through state holding company SEPI, will acquire up to 10% of Telefonica, following STC’s €2.1 billion grab for a 9.9% stake in the operator.

Andrew Wooden

December 20, 2023

2 Min Read
telefonica

The Council of Ministers in Spain agreed to purchase shares up to 10% via State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), who said the move will reinforce shareholder stability and preserve strategic capabilities ‘of essential importance for national interests’.

The announcement pointed out Telefónica is one of the main companies in the country, and is involved in all sorts of areas of the economy including those related to security and defence.

It read: “Telefónica has a wide deployment of telecommunications infrastructure that guarantees connectivity and digital services to Spanish citizens and companies. It is also present in all the technological areas of the Ministry of Defense and provides the telecommunications services and infrastructure of the Comprehensive Information Infrastructure for Defense in national territory and in military operations abroad, therefore, having a solid position in this sector.”

Seemingly by way of further justification, the announcement goes on to cite other presidents of state investment into major European telcos, saying Germany holds 13.8% of Deutsche Telekom, France holds 13.39% Orange, and Italy holds 20% of Telecom Italia.

The announcement doesn’t mention it specifically, but the move is probably not unrelated to the fact that three months ago Saudi Telecom Company dropped €2.1 billion on Telefonica to snap up a 9.9% stake, which at the time gave it more than twice the voting rights of the next biggest shareholder.

There was some vocal opposition to the deal in September, which has to be approved by the government. “Spain is a serious country and since we came to power we have reinforced all the mechanisms to defend the interests of our country,” El Mundo – and various other Spanish news outlets – quoted Nadia Calviño, Spain’s first vice president and economy minister at the time. “That is what we are going to do: analyse the transaction with the utmost rigour and activate the appropriate mechanisms to protect our general and strategic interests, given that Telefónica is a strategic company.”

Of this latest investment move by SEPI, Reuters quotes Calviño as saying it is “in line with other big European countries such as France and Germany that have stakes or are increasing stakes in big strategic firms.”

Aside from that, SEPI's added its presence as a major investor will help company achieve its grand objectives. In November Telefonica unveiled its new strategic plan dubbed GPS (Growth, Profitability and Sustainability – what’s not to like there?) which targeted €5 billion in annual free cash flow generation in 2026, up from around €4 billion this year.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Webinars

Fixed Networks
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 27, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Network Software
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Oct 17, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Sep 28, 2023

Latest News

telefonica
Operator Ecosystem
Spain to buy up 10% of Telefonica
Spain to buy up 10% of Telefonica

Dec 20, 2023

Wireless Networking
Mobile roaming revenues expected to hit $45 billion next year
Mobile roaming revenues expected to hit $45 billion next year

Dec 20, 2023

Woman holding a smartphone in the London Underground
Wireless Networking
London’s Elizabeth line gets mobile connection on four stations
London’s Elizabeth line gets mobile connection on four stations

Dec 20, 2023

Fixed Networks
17 million Brits experienced broadband disruption in 2023 - survey
17 million Brits experienced broadband disruption in 2023 - survey

Dec 20, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023