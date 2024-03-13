TalkTalk Wholesale Services officially rebrands itself as PlatformX Communications

The company – also referring to itself as PXC – insists it is purely wholesale and so won’t compete with its customers. It boasts that it has a ‘holistic’ product portfolio accessible via its software platform, 1Portal, and other technology offerings including APIs and Software Defined Networking capability from core to edge.

The firm also says its Tier 1 national network covers 98% of UK premises, and that it is ‘the only scale aggregator of Alternative Networks.’

“I am delighted to be unveiling PXC to the channel and to the wider wholesale market,” said CEO Tom O’Hagan (pictured). “The launch of our new company and our new brand underlines our ambition to offer genuine choice to the wholesale market, and builds on more than 20 years of dedicated investment and expertise developed through TalkTalk and Virtual1.

“We firmly believe that competition and innovation are essential to market growth, and that doing things differently requires players like us, with an appetite for developing new approaches and challenging the status quo. Thanks to our heritage, PXC is a core part of a vibrant, competitive wholesale market, which should serve as the foundation for innovation for business and wider society.”

The operation has been operating as an independent company within TalkTalk Group from 1 March, so this is more like the official announcement of the new branding.

Back in September, TalkTalk confirmed that it is going ahead with a legal separation, meaning it would demerge into three entities: its B2B Wholesale Platform; TalkTalk Consumer; and TalkTalk Business Direct.

The announcement came at the same time as the news Tristia Harrison would be stepping down after an almost seven-year tenure as chief executive of TalkTalk Group.