Vonage and SAP collaborate on APIs

The collaboration is intended to ‘accelerate digital transformation opportunities by making new capabilities available for developers to create applications for enterprises,’ we’re told.

Vonage will provide SAP with access to network APIs from Vonage Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), such as Quality-on-Demand (QoD), Device Location and Number Verification.

The QoD API enables businesses to deliver ‘real-time experiences’, which sounds vague but the release elaborates slightly by saying this ranges from ‘extended reality to autonomous vehicle support and enhanced broadcast experiences.’

SAP will also be able to use Device Location together with Number Verification APIs to help mitigate the risk of fraud. Device Location APIs, along with IoT, can help to enhance asset tracking, track and trace, and fleet management by using network-based location data, we’re told.

“This collaboration opens a world of possibilities for developers and businesses, empowering them to innovate and succeed like never before,” said Michael Ameling, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, SAP Business Technology Platform. “Our partnership is not just about cutting-edge generative AI innovation, but about redefining the future, with network API integration and transformation.”

Seckin Arikan, Head of Business Unit API, Vonage, says: “Together, we aim to make new capabilities available that can help developers create new applications for enterprises to reimagine their business, improve customer experiences, and create new communications and engagement capabilities.”

Vonage also plans to work with SAP on ‘cutting-edge innovation’ involving generative AI and ‘immersive services’ on the SAP Business Technology Platform.

The stated goal is to improve QoD to ‘support sustainability through advanced technologies, enhanced data visualization and augmented reality training.’ In case you wanted some more jargon, we’re also told: ‘Immersive analytics can be used to utilize data from the network to provide deeper insights, understanding and strengthen data-driven decision-making.’