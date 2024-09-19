Meta, Ericsson, and many others sign open letter to EU over AI regulation

Swedish telecoms kit vendor Ericsson was among 59 companies to endorse a letter to Eurocrats warning of the dangers of fragmented regulation on artificial intelligence.

Scott Bicheno

September 19, 2024

2 Min Read

The open letter was coordinated by Meta, which managed to persuade Ericsson, SAP, Spotify and over 50 other companies to give it their seal of approval. It was published as an ad in the FT, which you can see a copy of below. It essentially argues that Europe’s excessive bureaucracy and characteristic lack of urgency on regulating AI means its companies risk falling behind other regions in seizing the opportunities presented by it.

Meta_AI_letter_FT.jpg

“Europe has become less competitive and less innovative compared to other regions and it now risks falling further behind in the AI era due to inconsistent regulatory decision making,” says the letter. It goes on to highlight a couple of specific areas that most keep the signatories awake at night.

“The first are developments in ‘open’ models that are made available without charge for everyone to use, modify and build on, multiplying the benefits and spreading social and economic opportunity,” says the letter. “Open models strengthen sovereignty and control by allowing organisations to download and fine-tune the models wherever they want, removing the need to send their data elsewhere.

“The second are the latest ‘multimodal’ models, which operate fluidly across text, images and speech and will enable the next leap forward in AI. The difference between text-only models and multimodal is like the difference between having only one sense and having all five of them. Frontier-level open models - based on text or multimodal - can turbocharge productivity, drive scientific research and add hundreds of billions of euros to the European economy.”

After labouring the point for a few more paragraphs, the letter cuts to the chase. On top of the standard European regulatory soup, it laments the uncertainty around what data can be used to train AI models created from interventions by the European Data Protection Authorities. That, in turn, will mean those LLMs won’t have Europe-specific training.

“…we need harmonised, consistent, quick and clear decisions under EU data regulations that enable European data to be used in AI training for the benefit of Europeans,” concludes the letter. “Decisive action is needed to help unlock the creativity, ingenuity and entrepreneurialism that will ensure Europe’s prosperity, growth and technical leadership.”

While the usual criticisms of the EU’s bloated, complacent mega-bureaucracy are valid, this letter concerns the essence of the regulatory dilemma – balancing consumer protection with the obstruction of commercial activity. The European Commission sometimes seems to take pleasure in imposing its will on the private sector just because it can and alarm bells are increasingly being rung about the region’s competitiveness.

Maybe the new lot of senior European commissioners will be a bit less megalomaniacal than their predecessors and less inclined to constantly make themselves the story. It’s probably not a coincidence that this letter has been published immediately after their appointment and it suggests that pressure on the EU to just get out of the way will only intensify.

About the Author

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
AI
T-Mobile stakes its future on AIT-Mobile stakes its future on AI
Sep 19, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
France's Free makes bold 5G standalone claimsFrance's Free makes bold 5G standalone claims
Sep 19, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Fibre
Another ‘world first’ claimed as Telstra runs 1.6Tbps fibre trialAnother ‘world first’ claimed as Telstra runs 1.6Tbps fibre trial
Sep 19, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulation
UK ad watchdog bans Vodafone broadband ad over misleading claimsUK ad watchdog bans Vodafone broadband ad over misleading claims
Sep 18, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
AI
Transforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the FutureTransforming Customer Care: Vodafone's AI Journey and Vision for the Future
Oct 3, 2024
10:00 EDT
thumbnail
AI
Building Sustainable AI Data Center NetworksBuilding Sustainable AI Data Center Networks
Sep 25, 2024
17:00 UTC
thumbnail
Open RAN
Open RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they performOpen RAN Deployments in the Real World: What they'll look like and how to make sure they perform
Aug 29, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
5G & 6G
Maximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey ReportMaximising the Impact of 5G: 2024 Survey Report
Aug 14, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE