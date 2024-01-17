Apple condemned for ‘bad-faith’ response to app store payment system ruling

Sponsored By

Apple condemned for ‘bad-faith’ response to app store payment system rulingApple condemned for ‘bad-faith’ response to app store payment system ruling

Over two years ago Apple was ordered to allow iOS apps to access third party payment systems in the US. Now it has finally complied, but with a major catch.

Scott Bicheno

January 17, 2024

2 Min Read

In a characteristically supercilious post on its developer site, having exhausted all its appeals Apple announced US developers can now request an ‘entitlement’ to link to their own website from iOS apps. Even if Apple sees fit to grant such a request, developers face a seemingly excessive level of bureaucracy to insert that simple link and, gallingly, will still have to pay Apple 27% of the value of every transaction that takes place through it.

“Apple is charging a commission on digital purchases initiated within seven days from link out, as described below,” says the developer post. “This will not capture all transactions that Apple has facilitated through the App Store, but is a reasonable means to account for the substantial value Apple provides developers, including in facilitating linked transactions.

“Apple’s commission will be 27% on proceeds you earn from sales (“transactions“) to the user for digital goods or services on your website after a link out (i.e., they tap “Continue” on the system disclosure sheet), provided that the sale was initiated within seven days and the digital goods or services can be used in an app.”

Unsurprisingly, app developers are not happy with this supposed concession, since the main reason they want to use third party payment systems was to avoid the 30% commission Apple charges for using its own, which was previously the only one allowed. As ever, the most prominent Apple antagonist in this context is Tim Sweeny, head of game developer Epic, which fought the legal battle that culminated in the September 2021 ruling.

View post on Twitter

“Apple’s approach to ‘compliance’ with the District Court’s decision will not benefit developers and consumers,” said Rick VanMeter, Executive Director of the Coalition for App Fairness, of which Epic and Spotify are the most prominent members. “The new 27 percent commission on payments it does not process defies the intention of the District Court’s injunction and undermines competition.

“These changes do nothing to enhance consumer choice, lower prices for in-app purchases or inject competition into Apple’s walled garden. It is precisely this type of abusive, monopolistic behavior that makes it imperative for Congress to pass the Open App Markets Act.”

Digital liberty group Reclaim the Net concurs.

Apple has had years to work out how to interpret the, admittedly weak and ambiguous, court ruling to its advantage and has used that time well. It seems the US judiciary feels it has had its final say on the matter so now developers are counting on the legislature to intervene.

The Open App Markets Act has made glacial progress through Congress since it was introduced in 2021. But if, in complying with the European Digital Markets Act, Apple is unable to inflict this new tax on developers, and thus consumers, that would set a very strong precedent for the rest of the world.

View post on Twitter

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
London lacking in 5G quality, study shows
London lacking in 5G quality, study shows

Jan 17, 2024

AI
Swisscom drafts Nvidia for generative AI push
Swisscom drafts Nvidia for generative AI push

Jan 17, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Apple condemned for ‘bad-faith’ response to app store payment system ruling
Apple condemned for ‘bad-faith’ response to app store payment system ruling

Jan 17, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Spending on IT services to overtake communications services for first time
Spending on IT services to overtake communications services for first time

Jan 17, 2024

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information