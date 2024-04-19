As part of a long-term deal Delta will move more than 60,000 lines to T-Mobile and deploy a 5G hybrid network at its Atlanta headquarters.

Andrew Wooden

April 19, 2024

2 Min Read

The deployment is supposed to ‘enhance connectivity’ across several of Delta’s frontline teams using 5G smartphones, tablets and ruggedized devices.

Flight attendants, airport customer service agents and ground crews will use freshly installed 5G connections to facilitate ‘above-wing and below-wing activities’ such as pre-flight and post-flight procedures, aircraft servicing, catering, baggage handling, and maintenance.

Pilots will enjoy improved connectivity to existing digital tools and resources globally, such as electronic flight bags containing weather information and dispatch services, and Delta Sky Club ambassadors will use better 5G connectivity to talk to above-wing staff ‘for better service delivery and customer satisfaction,’ we’re told.

"Connecting the world also means harnessing world-class connectivity,” said Ranjan Goswami, SVP of Customer Experience Design, Delta Air Lines. “Our collaboration with T-Mobile is unlocking how we serve customers at each step of their journey and ensuring our people have all the information they need at their fingertips to deliver the elevated and welcoming experiences Delta is known for.”

Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group added: “Delta and T-Mobile have a lot in common. We’re both passionate about connecting people and places and delivering exceptional customer experiences along the way. As the leading 5G network in 20 of the nation's busiest airports, we’re eager to put our solutions to work for the benefit of Delta customers and employees.”

Additionally, a dedicated 5G hybrid network from T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions will be deployed to at Delta’s headquarters in Atlanta. This is supposed to provide ‘comprehensive’ 5G coverage indoors and outdoors across the campus, including hangars and technical operations areas.

Research from Dell’Oro last week claimed that full-year private wireless RAN revenues jumped by around 40% in 2023, which propelled the private wireless space to comprise around 2% of the overall RAN market last year. The ‘evolving scope’ of private wireless combined with ‘the fact that the $20 billion+ enterprise RAN opportunity remains largely untapped’ is spurring interest from a broad array of participants across the ecosystem, said Dell’Oro.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden

You May Also Like

Latest News

huawei pura 70
Mobile Devices
Huawei quietly launches new flagship Pura 70 handsets
Huawei quietly launches new flagship Pura 70 handsets

Apr 19, 2024

Regulation
Ofcom warns tech firms on kids' online safety
Ofcom warns tech firms on kids' online safety

Apr 19, 2024

Security
US MVNO Cape raises $61 million for 'privacy-first' mobile service
US MVNO Cape raises $61 million for 'privacy-first' mobile service

Apr 19, 2024

Broadband
Comcast's Now unit preps connectivity services in time for ACP sunset
Comcast's Now unit preps connectivity services in time for ACP sunset

Apr 18, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE