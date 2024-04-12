According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, full-year Private wireless RAN revenues jumped by around 40 percent in 2023, though it slowed in Q4 YoY.

Andrew Wooden

April 12, 2024

2 Min Read

This revenue hike propelled the private wireless space to comprise around 2% of the overall RAN market last year, we’re told.

The ‘evolving scope’ of private wireless combined with ‘the fact that the $20 billion+ enterprise RAN opportunity remains largely untapped’ is spurring interest from a broad array of participants across the ecosystem, says the report. This is presumably a reference to Open RAN, and the prospect of more companies sniffing around the market.

However, it was the traditional RAN suppliers who are ‘currently well-positioned in this initial phase’ – or in other words who made money last year in this market. The top three providers overall were, unsurprisingly, Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson. Excluding China, they were Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung.

In terms of the technology mix, 5G is dominating in China, while LTE is dominating outside of China. Dell’Oro expects private 5G RAN revenues to reach the $1 billion to $2 billion range by 2028.

“Although public RAN is still fuelling the lion’s share of the overall RAN capex and the overall investment levels are tracking below some of the initial projections provided by the vendors in the early part of the 5G enterprise hype cycle, the fact of the matter is that private wireless is now growing at a formidable pace,” said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “This stands in contrast to public RAN and enterprise WLAN – both segments are projected to contract in 2024,” continued Pongratz.

The industry is now past the hype phase and in a better place from a forecasting perspective, we’re told.

Total private wireless RAN revenues are projected to grow at a 21% CAGR over the next five years, while public RAN revenues are set to decline at a 2% CAGR over the same time period. The report notes that its overall position on the market has not changed – in that private wireless is a ‘massive opportunity’, but it will take some time for enterprises to embrace it.

In a similar vein, a Telecoms.com 5G survey report published last year listed enterprise private networks as 5G’s top monetisation capability.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden

You May Also Like

Latest News

Telecoms Law
China reportedly ordered operators to phase out foreign chips from networks
China reportedly ordered operators to phase out foreign chips from networks

Apr 12, 2024

5G & 6G
Techies expect improved connectivity to create a 19% hike in revenues
Techies expect improved connectivity to create a 19% hike in revenues

Apr 11, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Huawei expected to develop chip kit at giant new R&D centre
Huawei expected to develop chip kit at giant new R&D centre

Apr 11, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Google sinks $1 billion into new undersea cables
Google sinks $1 billion into new undersea cables

Apr 11, 2024

Webinars

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE