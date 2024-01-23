Sponsored By

Ericsson laments “unsustainably low” operator investment levelsEricsson laments “unsustainably low” operator investment levels

Swedish kit vendor Ericsson announced ‘solid results in challenging environment’ but sees little sign of the market picking up any time soon.

Scott Bicheno

January 23, 2024

2 Min Read

The numbers were as indicated: OK considering how muted the general telecoms market is. Sales were down 17% year-on-year, thanks to a 23% decline in the networks division – Ericsson’s biggest. The main narrative was almost identical to last quarter, with a focus on general belt-tightening in order to endure this difficult macro environment. One positive is the quarterly improvement in EBITA margin, which nonetheless still has a way to go before hitting the long-term target of 15%.

Ericsson_Q4_23_slide_1.jpg

Ericsson_Q4_23_slide_2.jpg

Ericsson bases much of its market evaluation on research from Dell’Oro, which recently announced that it expects the current slump in RAN spending to continue for at least another year. “The mobile network industry remains challenging,” said Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm in his quarterly comments. “We expect the current market uncertainties to prevail into 2024 with a further decline of the RAN market outside China as our customers remain cautious and the investment pace is normalizing in India. The new US contract will start to ramp up in the second half of 2024.

“Underlying demand from growing data traffic and 5G only being in the early stages of build-out will require additional network investments. In our view, the current investment levels are unsustainably low for many operators. We are therefore confident that a market recovery should materialize. However, the timing of market recovery is ultimately in the hands of our customers.”

There are a couple of major assumptions supporting Ekholm’s stated confidence in a market recovery. Growing data traffic may well require additional investment to support but a lot of that could be relatively cheap software upgrades. The other inference is that 5G has yet to get going properly but maybe it never will, as a source of ROI for the telecoms industry. The massive write-down of Ericsson’s investment in Vonage would seem to support that concern.

But what can he do, given the reluctance of his biggest customers to spend money, other than hang in there and fantasise about better times ahead? The presentation to accompany the numbers was unusually short, with Ekholm forced to reiterate Ericsson’s underlying strategy in an apparent plea for continued patience from investors. Ericsson’s share price was unmoved by the announcement, implying it more or less met expectations.

Ericsson_Q4_23_slide_3.jpg

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Mobile Devices
Used smartphone market shipments topped 300 million in 2023
Used smartphone market shipments topped 300 million in 2023

Jan 23, 2024

5G & 6G
'Made in India' gets a shot in the arm with HFCL deal
'Made in India' gets a shot in the arm with HFCL deal

Jan 23, 2024

Security
Report details how mobile phones are tracked in warzones
Report details how mobile phones are tracked in warzones

Jan 23, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Meta allows users to put data breakwaters between social media accounts
Meta allows users to put data breakwaters between social media accounts

Jan 23, 2024

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information