RAN slump continues as new growth areas fail to trigger upturn

Sponsored By

RAN slump continues as new growth areas fail to trigger upturnRAN slump continues as new growth areas fail to trigger upturn

The global radio access network market will continue to decline this year and beyond, with initial 5G deployments slowing down and new growth areas failing to move the needle in a positive way.

Mary Lennighan

January 22, 2024

3 Min Read

So claims Dell'Oro, which this week headlined the announcement of its newly-updated RAN forecasts with the claim that the RAN decline will extend beyond 2023, and shared a couple of regional trends to illustrate its point.

The announcement effectively confirms what we already knew. The analyst firm in November said it was optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of the RAN space, but simultaneously noted that after a peak in 2021, RAN revenues will track downwards until the second half of the current decade; overall it predicted a 1% compound annual growth rate between 2020 and 2030.

A couple of months on and the analyst firm is sharing new data, but a similarly gloomy short-term trend.

After strong growth between 2017 and 2021 – around 40% – and a flat 2022, global RAN revenues "are on target to decline sharply in 2023," Dell'Oro said. It expects market conditions to "remain challenging" in 2024, but adds that the pace of decline in subsequent years should be more moderate. Overall, RAN revenues will experience a CAGR decline of 1% over the next five years, it predicted.

"The big picture has not changed," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "MBB-based investments are now slowing and the upside with new growth areas including FWA and private wireless is still too small to change the trajectory."

Those two areas feature on a list of RAN market subsegments that Dell'Oro expects to grow over the next five years, thereby bucking the broader trend, although not enough to make a difference. The list also includes 5G new radio, small cells, mmWave, Massive MIMO, and Open and virtualised RAN.

You could be forgiven for thinking that Open RAN would be a shoo-in to boost overall RAN revenues – albeit not necessarily for the same vendors – given the amount of airtime it receives at present.

Nokia's move late last year to lower its guidance after AT&T announced a $14 billion Open RAN plan with rival Ericsson helps to give the impression that the market is booming. But it was something of an anomaly and, despite the best efforts of certain interested parties, the technology remains fairly niche.

For example, the US and India made a big deal of their latest pledge to work together on Open RAN when they formalised the much-discussed US-India OpenRAN Acceleration Roadmap last week. But one of the key purposes of the collaboration is to push Open RAN deployments in India, where to date they are largely lacking.

Speaking of India, the market is one of the drivers behind the ongoing RAN decline predicted for this year. Dell'Oro points to the market pulling back in 2024, presumably as after an initial flurry of spending from the likes of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the rapid pace of 5G investment slows.

It comes as little surprise then that Dell'Oro's data shows the Asia-Pacific region leading the global RAN revenue decline. North America has better growth prospects, it points out, but it's all about comparisons; North America saw a sharp decline last year, with operators in the US having for the most part passed the peak of 5G spending, therefore this year will look better, relatively speaking.Dell'Oro did not say as much, but it stands to reason that with technologies like Open RAN gaining more traction, North America will likely help to pull the world out of the RAN slump later this decade. The vendor community will certainly hope so...provided they can secure the big name customers, of course.

About the Author(s)

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Telecoms Infrastructure
RAN slump continues as new growth areas fail to trigger upturn
RAN slump continues as new growth areas fail to trigger upturn

Jan 22, 2024

IoT
IoT sensors deployed in Devon to combat damp and mould
IoT sensors deployed in Devon to combat damp and mould

Jan 22, 2024

Satellite
AST SpaceMobile gets $200 million from AT&T, Google and Vodafone
AST SpaceMobile gets $200 million from AT&T, Google and Vodafone

Jan 22, 2024

Mobile Devices
Nokia may be finally set to exit Huawei device JV
Nokia may be finally set to exit Huawei device JV

Jan 22, 2024

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information