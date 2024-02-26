Sponsored By

New cross-industry alliance aims to give telecoms an AI shot in the arm

The AI-RAN Alliance has been unveiled at the start of Mobile World Congress 2024, which hopes to ensure radio networks can make the most of the artificial intelligence boom.

Scott Bicheno

February 26, 2024

2 Min Read
source: AI-RAN Alliance

It wouldn’t be MWC without the launch of a new industry body the promises to give the telecoms industry a much-needed boost. And it’s almost as predictable that this year’s one would be all about AI, since it’s impossible to avoid talk of that right now. Mercifully, this announcement makes no mention of the otherwise ubiquitous generative AI, focusing instead on the old-fashioned type that you plug into systems to make them smarter and more efficient.

The announcement is light on specifics but heavy on supporting quotes, the thanks to an impressive initial roster of alliance members that includes Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, Softbank, TMUS, Nvidia, Arm, AWS, and Microsoft. That list shows how increasingly central to the business of telecoms the general tech world has become. In fact, the pre-briefing given just before the start of MWC was conducted by Ronnie Vasishta, SVP of Telecom at Nvidia, and Mohamed Awad, GM of the infrastructure line of business at Arm.

They explained that the three main areas of concern for the AI alliance are as outlined in the slide from their presentation below.

AI_RAN_alliance_slide_1.jpg

“The AI-RAN Alliance marks a critical step toward a future in which the full power of AI and digital twins can be harnessed for mobile networks and the transformation of the telecom industry,” said Vasishta. “The alliance’s work will help accelerate the pace of AI innovation, driving unprecedented levels of efficiency across the industry.”

“AI will fundamentally change the way wireless services are deployed and enable broad innovation and operational efficiency across the telco sector,” said Awad. “The AI-RAN Alliance brings together industry-shaping companies with expertise from silicon through software to deliver on the promise of ubiquitous AI and 6G.”

The mention of 6G adds to the impression that we shouldn’t expect anything much more substantial than PowerPoint presentations from this new industry group in the short or even mid-term. This slide outlines the sort of thing it will get up to sooner or later.

AI_RAN_alliance_slide_2.jpg

Arm has taken on the responsibility of showcasing the AI-RAN Alliance at MWC, further emphasising the semiconductor-led nature of this new group. Nvidia has experienced stratospheric growth on the back of AI industry demand for its super-powerful chips. While those are mainly housed in datacentres right now, a major aim of this group is to bring them to the network edge in order to enable the bits of AI cleverness outlined above.

Read more about:

MWC 2024

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Satellite
Mavenir and Terrestar team up for satellite Open RAN integration
Mavenir and Terrestar team up for satellite Open RAN integration

Feb 25, 2024

5G & 6G
Ericsson and Telefónica launch ‘on demand’ network slicing PoC
Ericsson and Telefónica launch ‘on demand’ network slicing PoC

Feb 25, 2024

OSS/BSS/CX
AT&T outage complicates the MWC 5G narrative
AT&T outage complicates the MWC 5G narrative

Feb 23, 2024

5G & 6G
Consumers prefer 5G fixed wireless to fibre - Ericsson
Consumers prefer 5G fixed wireless to fibre - Ericsson

Feb 23, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE