Mobile roaming revenues expected to hit $45 billion next year

The surge will be driven by rising data roaming activity, primarily from consumers transitioning to 5G services. The anticipated expansion in both consumer and IoT roaming data usage is expected to rise by 36% annually, reckons Kaleido, reaching close to 5,000 Petabytes in 2024.

Kaleido found that 5G roaming is now available in more than 60 international markets, and that deployments continue to be on 5G NSA (Non Standalone) network modes, which leverage existing 4G infrastructure. Active 5G roamers will exceed 100 million for the first time in 2024, apparently.

It’s research also found that the ongoing adoption of BCE (billing and charging evolution) and access-based charging models by service providers will propel a 79% increase in IoT roaming revenues compared to the levels seen in 2019.

“In 2023, several operators continued to actively expedite the testing and implementation of essential core products and functions for 5G SA roaming,” said Kaleido’s Chief Analyst Nitin Bhas. “Kaleido’s latest surveys suggest initial 5G SA roaming commercial deployments will likely emerge in 2024, starting in specific Asian and European markets, with further expansion into Europe and North America anticipated thereafter.”

Earlier this year Juniper Research estimated roaming data revenue would hit $10 billion in 2024, but this report from Kaleido seems to be taking in a wider market picture which presumably explains the large variance.