Telefónica floats the idea of Helium hotspots in Mexico

Sponsored By

Telefónica floats the idea of Helium hotspots in MexicoTelefónica floats the idea of Helium hotspots in Mexico

Spanish incumbent Telefónica is taking a decidedly different approach to improving connectivity in Mexico.

Nick Wood

January 26, 2024

3 Min Read

The telco has partnered with US-based blockchain company Nova Labs to launch the latter's Helium Mobile Network of decentralised Wi-Fi hotspots.

Instead of an operator spending millions on building a hotspot network, Nova Labs encourages people to do it themselves by purchasing one of its access points from its Website, plugging it into their home broadband connection, and switching it on.

In return for providing coverage, customers are rewarded with Nova Labs' native cryptocurrency, MOBILE, which is tradeable on various exchanges. The more a hotspot is used, the more crypto it earns, incentivising people who live in busy areas to deploy access points, and by extension ease network congestion where it is felt most acutely.

Nova Labs' community-driven approach to network deployment also includes LoRaWAN-based IoT networks, and with the emergence of CBRS spectrum, it has also branched out into offering 5G coverage solutions, signing up first Dish, and then T-Mobile US.

When it comes to Mexico though, all parties – including Mexico's telco watchdog, the Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT) – are taking things slowly.

First up, this is not a fully-fledged launch of the Helium network in Mexico. The partnership will give Nova Labs an opportunity to effectively conduct a commercial trial so it can evaluate performance and customer satisfaction and go ahead with a big launch at a later date.

As a result, only a limited number of customers in Mexico City and Oaxaca will get the opportunity to deploy Helium hotspots.

Similarly, Telefónica's Movistar unit will offer access to a select group of customers. It has also developed a proprietary management solution. This will serve the dual purpose of routing traffic from Helium hotspots to Movistar's core network, and controlling access to Helium by seamlessly authenticating eligible users via their SIM card.

Furthermore, for now this is most definitely a Wi-Fi-only solution. According to Nova Labs, Helium's outdoor Wi-Fi hotspots have been approved for use by the IFT. Indoor Wi-Fi and CBRS radios have not.

"Telefónica is exploring ways to expand coverage through innovative, lower-cost, cooperative-based solutions. This programme in Mexico is critical to evaluate performance and customer satisfaction of this solution and its associated costs," said José Juan Haro, chief wholesale and public affairs officer at Telefónica.

Indeed, the operator is having to work overtime to compete profitably with America Movil. In 2022, it completed its migration to AT&T's network in Mexico, and returned its spectrum to the regulator, saving it a fortune on spectrum licence fees.

Its customer base is on the rise though. In Q3 of last year, postpaid subscribers increased 21 percent year-on-year; however, revenue was down 4.4 percent due to lower handset sales and termination rates.

Innovative solutions like the Helium network might allow Telefónica to add wireless capacity without having to fork out for network infrastructure.

So, despite the tentative nature of this partnership, it does offer a certain degree of promise for Telefónica, which also has half an eye on other markets.

"Our expectation, if successful, is to incorporate this into our portfolio of mobile networks in the different countries of the region," said Haro.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Digital Ecosystem
Apple accused of ‘malicious compliance’ with EU DMA rules
Apple accused of ‘malicious compliance’ with EU DMA rules

Jan 26, 2024

Regulation
Ofcom blames itself for increase in complaints against Virgin
Ofcom blames itself for increase in complaints against Virgin

Jan 26, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
CMA begins formal investigation into Vodafone and Three merger
CMA begins formal investigation into Vodafone and Three merger

Jan 26, 2024

Wifi
Telefónica floats the idea of Helium hotspots in Mexico
Telefónica floats the idea of Helium hotspots in Mexico

Jan 26, 2024

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information