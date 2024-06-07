Vodafone announces UK connection to the 2Africa subsea cable

2Africa is, apparently, the world’s largest subsea cable system, and Vodafone’s involvement in its creation has ensured a direct connection to the UK.

Scott Bicheno

June 7, 2024

2 Min Read
source: vodafone

Vodafone is one of many partners in the project, the others being Bayobab; Center3; China Mobile International; Meta; Orange; Telecom Egypt; and WIOCC. Indeed, this major engineering project is all the more impressive as a timely reminder that truly global collaboration is possible in these febrile times. The fact that US can Chinese interests are both represented is especially noteworthy, given their apparent determination to sabotage each other.

As you can see in the map below, 2Africa now runs from the UK to Spain, via almost the entire coast of the African continent. Not represented on that map is the branch that is being built connecting the network to India. When it’s completed, the cable system will be over 45,000 kilometres long and will connect 33 countries on three continents.

2Africa_map.jpg

Vodafone owns dual fibre cables within 2Africa, which it has somewhat eccentrically named SHARP (System Honouring the Achievements of Rick Perry). Who is this legendary figure? He’s none other than Vodafone Group’s Head of Subsea Partnerships, so he has effectively named some cables after himself.

It also seems he couldn’t wait for the project to be finished before piping loads of data over his eponymous, 180 Tbps fibre. “2Africa is the world’s most ambitious cable system and will help to narrow the digital divide in Africa,” said Perry. “It’s great that the SHARP system is now online and serving customers and that it has landed in the UK.”

Specifically it now terminates at in Bude, Cornwall. The expectation is that it will enable greater digital commerce opportunities between the UK and Africa. Vodafone, which gained much of its expertise in this sort of thing when it acquired Cable & Wireless Worldwide in 2012, has been the landing partner for 11 locations so far, including in South Africa. It will also provide onward connectivity via two terrestrial fibre routes linking to the London area.

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Regulation
UK watchdog will not push Microsoft or AWS to shed assets
UK watchdog will not push Microsoft or AWS to shed assets

Jun 7, 2024

Metaverse
Deutsche Telekom shows off XR football streaming ahead of Euro 2024
Deutsche Telekom shows off XR football streaming ahead of Euro 2024

Jun 7, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
T-Mobile targets preppers with backup FWA subscription
T-Mobile targets preppers with backup FWA subscription

Jun 7, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Veon upbeat on emerging markets but hints at more asset sales
Veon upbeat on emerging markets but hints at more asset sales

Jun 7, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment

May 30, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE