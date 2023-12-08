BT claims live TV technology breakthrough with MAUD

Sponsored By

BT claims live TV technology breakthrough with MAUDBT claims live TV technology breakthrough with MAUD

UK telco group BT has announced Multicast-Assisted Unicast Delivery (MAUD), which is supposed to improve quality and reliability of live content for viewers and reduce costs for broadcasters and networks operators.

Andrew Wooden

December 8, 2023

2 Min Read
BT

While traditional ‘unicast’ delivery involves each viewer having a dedicated internet stream, MAUD technology uses 'multicast' to group those single streams into one shared one, explains the release.

The point of this is that it is supposed to increase the efficiency of content delivery – MAUD technology uses up to 50% less bandwidth during peak events, reducing energy usage through the use of fewer caches, we’re told.  

“MAUD is a major breakthrough in how we deliver content over the internet,” said Howard Watson, Chief Security and Networks Officer at BT Group. “Developed in our world leading labs at Adastral Park in Suffolk, MAUD could be a key solution to how we manage ever increasing traffic loads. By combining individual streams, MAUD delivers a more reliable, consistent picture, no matter whether customers are watching over Wi-Fi, fibre or mobile networks.”

Paolo Pescatore, Founder at PP Foresight, said: “Whether it’s the Euros or Eurovision, gaming over Twitch or gigs from Glastonbury, data shows that audiences still value the live experience even in the on-demand era. With live sports and events driving peak network demand to new heights, it’s great to see innovation ensuring that high-quality, premium live content can reach the widest possible audiences across multiple types of device, and to be possible in an increasingly environmentally sustainable manner.”

MAUD was developed by the Content Delivery Research team at BT’s Research Labs, based at Adastral Park in Suffolk. 

While streaming has been all the rage for years now and takes up much of the conversation around ‘content’, BT recently did a survey into the viewing habits of the British public which found 90% still consume live TV, primarily news and sport. For operators, anything that helps them reduce costs on any front will no doubt be welcomed should it prove successful at doing so.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Webinars

Fixed Networks
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 27, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Network Software
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Oct 17, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Sep 28, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information

Latest News

Digital Ecosystem
King's College and Arm wrestle with UK's semiconductor skills shortage
King's College and Arm wrestle with UK's semiconductor skills shortage

Dec 8, 2023

Operator Ecosystem
VMO2 gets proactive on social tariffs and calls for tax cut
VMO2 gets proactive on social tariffs and calls for tax cut

Dec 8, 2023

Operator Ecosystem
Telstra's billing 'not good enough' – regulator
Telstra's billing 'not good enough' – regulator

Dec 8, 2023

BT
Streaming/SVOD
BT claims live TV technology breakthrough with MAUD
BT claims live TV technology breakthrough with MAUD

Dec 8, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023