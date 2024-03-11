Telefónica launches NextDefense cyber security suite in the UK and Ireland

Telefónica Tech delivers these security services from its network of Security Operations Centres (SOCs), and they are pitched as offering ‘advanced capabilities aligned with the changing threat landscape, emerging technologies, and the need for proactive security.’

NextDefense, the firm says, leans on ‘advanced data sources’, big data and machine learning to predict and protect against emerging threats. Continuous monitoring, rapid threat detection and incident response are promised as part of the package, in order to help enterprises keep their critical assets secure, including data, cloud environments, endpoints and network infrastructure.

Security flavoured items on the menu include technical assurance, cyber threat intelligence, penetration testing, red teaming, vulnerability management, threat modelling, risk advisory services, and ‘secure design lifecycle principles.’

“NextDefense is our vision for the future of cyber security, providing a next-generation integrated portfolio of services to protect and manage risk in a modern, rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Ed Tucker, Cyber Security CTO at Telefónica Tech UK&I. “NextDefense brings the global scale and intelligence of Telefónica Tech’s cyber operations to the UK&I market, offering organisations global reach with a local touch.

“We are one of the few UK MSPs that can offer a suite of cyber security services drawing upon the expertise of thousands of global experts, whilst also tailoring this to local needs. We are embarking on a new horizon of cyber security services that are secure by design and by default, charting a course towards a future where organisational resilience is built into the very fabric of our offerings”.

Last week Telefonica Tech announced it partnered with Teradata to bolster its artificial intelligence services, a deal which allows it to integrate Teradata's cloud analytics and data platform into its solutions portfolio, aimed at firms in Spain looking to engage in a bit of digital transformation.

In another announcement, the wider Telefonica business also boasted that it had reduced energy consumption by 8.6% since 2015, while traffic increased 8.6 times during that period. It said this was mainly achieved by modernizing the network – replacing copper with fibre optics, which is 85% more efficient, and deploying 5G, which is up to 90% more efficient than 4G, we’re told. Migrations to cloud and virtualisation environments were also cited as energy saving factors, which it says are up to 27% more efficient than legacy environments.