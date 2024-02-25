Sponsored By

Mavenir and Terrestar team up for satellite Open RAN integration

Mavenir is working with Canadian based satellite operator Terrestar Solutions on an initiative to integrate satellite connectivity for Open RAN terrestrial networks.

Andrew Wooden

February 25, 2024

2 Min Read

The project, announced just ahead of MWC, is supposed to integrate satellite connectivity with Open RAN terrestrial networks which the firms say will provide ‘seamless connectivity’ for users across satellite and terrestrial networks.

Terrestar will launch a new Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) service offer, evolving to a full 5G Direct to Device (D2D) service by 2025. Mavenir will provide the enabling 3GPP standards-compliant Core and O-RAN interface technology.

“This partnership aims to develop interoperable standards that seamlessly link multi-orbit satellite systems, ground infrastructure, and mobile devices together,” said Jacques Leduc, President and CEO of Terrestar Solutions. “This initiative is a pivotal step towards ensuring every Canadian enjoys seamless, high-quality connectivity, directly benefiting both industries and consumers."

Pardeep Kohli, CEO at Mavenir added: “Mavenir's O-RAN, built on ETSI O-RAN 3GPP R.17 standards, makes it possible to integrate terrestrial and satellite service points quickly and seamlessly. Working with our partner Terrestar, this project showcases the remarkable flexibility that can be achieved through this standard and technology. Open RAN deployments are demonstrating their clear potential for enabling unprecedented levels of connectivity for consumers and industries, surpassing the possibilities of traditional RAN software builds.”

Alongside this, Mavenir will be using MWC to announce a new Open vRAN solution powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost – which is supposed to deliver ‘a cloud-native, high-performance and energy-efficient solution for latency-sensitive and compute-intensive mobile network applications.’ 

Open RAN and satellites are certainly some of the biggest talking points in telecoms, but most networks remain terrestrial and based on kit from one of the kit vendors Nokia, Ericsson or Huawei. We’re still working out how big a part both technologies will end up playing in the wider market, but no doubt they’ll plenty of comms regarding both flowing from the halls of MWC this week.

Read more about:

MWC 2024

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
Ericsson and Telefónica launch ‘on demand’ network slicing PoC
Ericsson and Telefónica launch ‘on demand’ network slicing PoC

Feb 25, 2024

OSS/BSS/CX
AT&T outage complicates the MWC 5G narrative
AT&T outage complicates the MWC 5G narrative

Feb 23, 2024

5G & 6G
Consumers prefer 5G fixed wireless to fibre - Ericsson
Consumers prefer 5G fixed wireless to fibre - Ericsson

Feb 23, 2024

6G
5G & 6G
Nokia, SKT, NTT and DOCOMO demo AI-native 6G air interface
Nokia, SKT, NTT and DOCOMO demo AI-native 6G air interface

Feb 23, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE