Lynk plans to go public via deal with Slam

Sponsored By

Lynk plans to go public via deal with SlamLynk plans to go public via deal with Slam

Lynk Global, which specialises satellite-direct-to-phone connectivity, intends to join forces with ‘special purpose acquisition company’ Slam in order to take the company public.

December 19, 2023

2 Min Read
Lynk

The firms have signed a non-binding letter of intent for a potential business combination. The subsequent combined company would operate as Lynk Global, and its common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘LYNK’.   

Lynk’s proposition removes the need for a relay between the satellite, base station and device and provides connectivity directly from the satellite to handsets.

Lynk and Slam intend to finalise the agreement in the coming weeks and will announce more once that’s happened. The combined company is expected to be valued at ‘no less than $800 million’ upon listing.

“Lynk was created with the mission to connect everyone, everywhere by providing affordable connectivity to billions globally using the phones already in their pockets,” said Lynk CEO Charles Miller. “In effect, we’ve created a new category, and our operational technology requires no change to consumers’ phones while delivering services with immense lifesaving implications. As a public company, we will have access to greater capital to take advantage of the satellite-direct-to-device opportunity, bringing these services to even more people and truly ending the era of the disconnected.”

Alex Rodriguez, CEO of Slam, added: “Lynk has built a truly global platform that is set to revolutionize the satellite-direct-to-phone sector. Since Slam’s listing, we have sought to partner with a company beyond providing capital, through operational support, commercial network expansion, and brand amplification. Lynk is a perfect fit for our investment criteria. We are impressed by its innovative technology and proven ability to scale. The Combined Company is positioned to make a tremendous global impact, potentially providing broadband access to billions of people currently underserved by a lack of mobile connectivity.”

However the announcement stipulates: ‘There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated on the terms or timeframe currently contemplated, or at all.’

The Federal Communications Commission granted Lynk what it said is the world’s first commercial license granted for a satellite-direct-to-phone service in September last year.

Miller appeared on the Telecoms.com podcast earlier this year explaining the firm’s ambitions, which you can get here.  

Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Webinars

Fixed Networks
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 27, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Network Software
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Oct 17, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Sep 28, 2023

Latest News

5g
5G & 6G
SK Telecom and Thales trial quantum-resistant cryptography for 5G SA
SK Telecom and Thales trial quantum-resistant cryptography for 5G SA

Dec 19, 2023

Lynk
Satellite
Lynk plans to go public via deal with Slam
Lynk plans to go public via deal with Slam

Dec 19, 2023

fibre
Fibre
57% of UK homes now have access to full fibre
57% of UK homes now have access to full fibre

Dec 19, 2023

UK Houses of Parliament
Digital Transformation
BT and other UK telcos asked to stop forceful digital phoneline switchover as telecare devices fail
BT and other UK telcos asked to stop forceful digital phoneline switchover as telecare devices fail

Dec 19, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023