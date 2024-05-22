Ofcom fines BT for deliberately keeping customers in the dark

Ofcom has imposed a fine of £2.8 million pounds on BT because two of its big brands failed to meet consumer protection rules, in some cases wilfully.

Mary Lennighan

May 22, 2024

3 Min Read

Following an investigation, the UK regulator ruled that mobile giant EE and broadband operator Plusnet, both hailing from the BT stable, did not provide clear contract information to a sizeable number of customers before they signed up for services.

Regulations introduced by Ofcom in June 2022 require service providers to give consumers and small businesses clear details of their contract – including a summary of its key terms – before they sign on the dotted line. These details must include information on the price and length of the contract, service speed, and early exit fees.

EE and Plusnet did not comply with that rule for as many as 1.3 million sales in the period from June 2022 to September the following years, impacting on at least 1.1 million customers; some customers signed up to more than one service.

And to make matters worse for the UK incumbent, this is not a case of mere oversight. Ofcom discovered that BT both knew what it was doing and saved money in the process.

"Evidence we have gathered shows that BT was aware from as early as January 2022 that some of its sales channels would not meet the deadline," the regulator said, in a statement. "In some cases, BT deliberately chose not to comply with the rules on time. Other providers dedicated the resource required to meet the implementation deadline for these new rules, and BT is likely to have saved costs by not doing so."

Ouch.

Ofcom did not give a steer on how much BT might have saved by ignoring the deadline, but doubtless some or all of that sum will be swallowed up by the fine it now has four weeks to pay.

Ofcom didn't put it quite like that. It explains that the magnitude of the fine "reflects the seriousness of the breach."

In addition to parting with its hard-earned cash – the fine was 30% lower than it might have been because BT admitted liability to settle the case, incidentally – the telco will have to undertake a number of other remedies.

BT has already contacted the majority of the customers affected by the breach, giving them the opportunity to request the information they should have been given and/or cancel their contract without charge. However, some customers had already left the telco before the end of their contract and may have been charged an early exit fee, something they should not have had to pay given that they were not provided with the required information before signing up.

BT now has five months to identify and refund the latter group, and three months to contact any remaining customers it has not previously been in touch with and offer them the right to their contract information or to be able to cancel with no exit charge.

It must also bring all its remaining sales processes into compliance with the rules. In most cases it has three months to do this, but there's a five-month deadline for third party retail stores.

"When we strengthened our rules to make it easier for consumers to compare deals, we gave providers a strict timeline by which to implement them. It's unacceptable that BT couldn't get its act together in time, and the company must now pay a penalty for its failings," said Ian Strawhorne, Ofcom Enforcement Director, in a fairly strongly worded statement.

"We won't hesitate to step in on behalf of phone and broadband customers when our rules to protect them are broken," he added.

That sounds like a warning to BT's rivals. Ofcom is flexing its regulatory muscle and as a consumer it's hard to argue with that. Knowledge is power, after all.

About the Author(s)

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

AI
Big tech pledges to undertake some AI Seoul-searching
Big tech pledges to undertake some AI Seoul-searching

May 22, 2024

AI
Microsoft’s new total Recall feature might be a privacy step too far
Microsoft’s new total Recall feature might be a privacy step too far

May 22, 2024

Fibre
VMO2 soups up data centre fibre routes in the North
VMO2 soups up data centre fibre routes in the North

May 22, 2024

5G & 6G
Ericsson to plough another $50 million into US 5G facility
Ericsson to plough another $50 million into US 5G facility

May 21, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment

May 30, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE