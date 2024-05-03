TIM and Oracle team up for Italian cloud push

The integration of OCI into TIM’s business unit, TIM Enterprise, means the Italian incumbent becomes the host partner for Oracle’s second planned cloud region in Italy. It will be located in its datacentre in Turin.

The upcoming Oracle Cloud Turin Region is part of Oracle’s distributed cloud strategy, and provides public and private sector organizations the ability to migrate their workloads from their data centres to OCI in order to ‘modernize their applications, and innovate with data, analytics, and AI.’

The deal will see TIM Enterprise offering OCI services to its public and private sector customers in the region, and TIM will also use OCI to migrate some of its internal applications to the cloud.

Oracle claims to be ‘the only hyperscaler capable of delivering AI and a full suite of 100+ cloud services across dedicated, public, and hybrid cloud environments, anywhere in the world.’ Its product suite includes Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave Database Service, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, OCI Generative AI service, and AI infrastructure.

Alongside the existing Oracle Cloud Milan Region, OCI is also pitched as helping address organisation’s digital sovereignty and compliance requirements by keeping replicated data in Italy.

“Our collaboration with Oracle is an important milestone for TIM Enterprise and reinforces our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable and secure cloud solutions to public and private sector organizations in Italy,” said Elio Schiavo, chief enterprise & innovative solutions officer, TIM. “Our cloud proposition is enriched by the major global players in the industry and is a strong foundation for our future growth in a highly strategic sector for the country. Oracle’s selection of our datacenter network to support its new cloud region is testament to the absolute excellence of our infrastructure, which is unique in the Italian market in terms of its reach and performance.”

Richard Smith, executive vice president and general manager, EMEA Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle added: “We are pleased to be working with Italy’s leading telecommunications provider to bring OCI to public and private sector organizations and support their migration to the cloud. By adding OCI to its robust cloud service offerings, TIM Enterprise will be able to provide a cloud platform used by customers all over the world to run their most mission-critical workloads in the cloud. In addition, with the upcoming second cloud region in Italy, we are reaffirming our commitment to helping Italian organizations of all sizes and industries accelerate the adoption of AI and other innovative technologies.”

Earlier this week, a report from Synergy Research said that enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services during the first three months of the year surged by 21% on last year to $76 billion. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google claimed the bulk of the market, accounting for 72% of spending on infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS).

A previous report by Synergy also claimed that hyperscale data centre capacity has doubled over the last four years, and is expected to double again over the next four.