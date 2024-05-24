Industry heavyweights lend cloud-wary telcos a helping hand

Operators grappling with their cloud migration strategies can now call for assistance from Ericsson and Dell.

Nick Wood

May 24, 2024

3 Min Read

The two heavy hitters from the worlds of telco and IT have expanded their partnership in an effort to help CSPs devise and implement their network cloud transformation strategies.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Dell, nine out of 10 operators identify network transformation as being critical to their survival. Unfortunately though, 96% of respondents said their vision for network transformation is lagging due to various hurdles including limited time and budget, and concerns regarding reliability and security.

Dell and Ericsson have a vested interest in lowering these barriers to adoption.

The two have been collaborating since last year on cloud RAN solutions that bring together Ericsson's cloud RAN software and RAN equipment, and Dell's server hardware in a bid to expand the ecosystem and offer customers greater flexibility.

The fact that they are deepening their partnership to offer a range of consulting and integration services suggests that operators might require a bit more hand-holding to get them over the line.

Indeed, while greenfield operators like Dish in the US, 1&1 in Germany, and Rakuten in Japan are in the privileged position of being able to deploy cloud-native networks from the ground up, the same cannot be said for the majority of CSPs, which face the daunting task of having to migrate existing networks with minimal disruption, and then decommission legacy infrastructure.

This complexity equates to time and cost, both of which are powerful disincentives to radical change.

"Communications service providers have a crucial window of opportunity to lay the foundation for network cloud transformation and drive business growth," said Dennis Hoffman, SVP and general manager of Dell's telecom systems business. "Our collaboration with Ericsson, combined with our decades of digital transformation expertise, will provide network operators the full plan and technologies they need to accelerate their network and operation transformations to positively impact the trajectory of their businesses."

Under the partnership, Ericsson and Dell plan to develop tailored network cloud transformation plans and advise CSPs on network architectures and operating models, while also reducing the risks associated with deploying on open, multi-vendor environments. They will also look at co-creating solutions that improve energy efficiency and innovate on cloud RAN infrastructure operations.

The partnership also heralds the commercial launch of Ericsson Cloud RAN software on Dell PowerEdge servers. To make life easier for customers, the solution comes with continuous integration testing and lifecycle management, with Dell taking the lead as a solution partner.

Finally, Dell and Ericsson will also co-develop services that simplify the deployment process from factory validation to installation, and ongoing operational management. These will be backed by Dell and Ericsson's joint support for any integrated solution.

"Working closer with Dell Technologies will help further develop cloud-native programmable networks that bring new ideas and practices to the telecom market," said Fredrik Jejdling, EVP and head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson. "Building upon years of collaboration, this strategic partnership will strengthen our cloudification efforts as we gear up to launch Open RAN-based commercial solutions."

Dell and Ericsson were among those chosen late last year by AT&T for its $14 billion Open RAN deployment. The US telco seems encouraged by the expanded partnership between two of its suppliers.

"To accelerate cloud-based open networks, the telecom industry needs vendors to come together to develop solutions that deliver more growth opportunities with minimal risk," said Chris Sambar, head of network at AT&T. "We look forward to the continued innovation and collaboration as we continue our Open RAN journey."

Indeed, and with Ericsson seeing a 19% decline in network revenue in Q1 – and with Dell'Oro painting a gloomy picture of the telecoms equipment market – vendors like Ericsson need to pull out all the stops to get their clients to do some spending again.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Service Provider
Xavier Neil is thinking of making an offer to buy Millicom
Xavier Neil is thinking of making an offer to buy Millicom

May 24, 2024

Public Cloud
Telefonica looks to expand data and gen AI chops with Google Cloud deal
Telefonica looks to expand data and gen AI chops with Google Cloud deal

May 24, 2024

Mobile Devices
European smartphone market returns to growth but analysts remain wary
European smartphone market returns to growth but analysts remain wary

May 24, 2024

Wireless Networking
Orange ramps up network API strategy with Nokia partnership
Orange ramps up network API strategy with Nokia partnership

May 23, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment

May 30, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE