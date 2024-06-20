Vodafone raises $1.8 billion from Indus stake sale

The rumours proved to be true this time round – Vodafone has raised a sizeable chunk of change by selling most of its shares in Indus Towers.

Nick Wood

June 20, 2024

2 Min Read

The telco announced it sold 484.7 million shares, to be precise, equating to 18% of its 21.5% stake. Vodafone said, however, that its holding has been reduced to 3.1%, which means something isn't quite adding up here – perhaps some enthusiastic rounding down is to blame.

The total raised weighs in at INR153 billion ($1.82 billion), which puts the value of Voda's entire stake at approximately $2.12 billion.

That's pretty close to the $2.3 billion figure that was doing the rounds earlier this week, when unnamed sources told Reuters that Voda was planning to sell out of the Indian tower operator.

According to a report by Mint, SBI Mutual Fund and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest buyers. The former acquired more than 35 million shares, paying some INR11.2 billion ($133.6 million). Bharti Airtel – already Indus Towers' biggest single shareholder – increased its stake to 49% from 48%, paying the princely sum of INR8.6 billion for 26.95 million shares.

Vodafone said the proceeds will be used to pay off outstanding bank borrowings of $1.93 billion secured against its Indian assets.

That means Voda doesn't plan on using the money to pay off the estimated $1.2 billion it reportedly still owes to Indus.

It also won't do anything to alleviate the debt burden at its Indian joint venture, Vodafone Idea (Vi), although it would have been a fairly small drop in the ocean of debt that Vi is currently swimming in.

At the end of the March quarter, long and short-term bank borrowings and deferred payment obligations weighed in at a combined INR2.08 trillion ($24.8 billion).

What's more, during the quarterly earnings call, Vi CEO Akshaya Moondra said the telco was in talks with banks over a debt raise totalling INR250 billion ($3 billion), plus bank guarantees totalling INR100 billion ($1.2 billion).

On the one hand, banks being prepared to take on the risk of lending to Vi is a sign that the ailing telco is on financially firmer ground, but on the other hand, that debt will have to be serviced at some point, and until Vi turns a profit, servicing it will burn through cash on hand.

Vi and profits don't generally appear in the same sentence these days.

In the three months to March, its loss widened year-on-year to INR76.8 billion ($918.5 million) from INR64.1 billion, due to higher interest and financing costs. Taking on yet more debt is unlikely to bring those costs down any time soon.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

thumbnail
Satellite
Filtronic posts earnings hike on SpaceX salesFiltronic posts earnings hike on SpaceX sales
Jun 20, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI
Global Telco AI Alliance formalises JV – but the clock is tickingGlobal Telco AI Alliance formalises JV – but the clock is ticking
Jun 20, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Samsung and MediaTek test 5G RedCap over vRAN for longer IoT battery lifeSamsung and MediaTek test 5G RedCap over vRAN for longer IoT battery life
Jun 20, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Enterprise Telecoms
UK launches competition investigation into HPE/Juniper mega-dealUK launches competition investigation into HPE/Juniper mega-deal
Jun 20, 2024
3 Min Read

Webinars

thumbnail
Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
May 16, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providersValue from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
May 14, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deploymentUnlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
May 30, 2024
1 Hr View
thumbnail
Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing ChallengesThe Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
May 29, 2024
1 Hr View

White Papers

thumbnail
Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your businessSASE – Choosing the right path for your business
Apr 17, 2024
thumbnail
5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 ReportAnnual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Dec 4, 2023
1 Min Read
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco CloudUnlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Oct 25, 2023
1 Min Read
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolutionHow Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Oct 25, 2023
2 Min Read
Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE