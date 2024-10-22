Nokia opens its first innovation hub in Africa and the Middle East

The facility is designed as a regional research hub to serve EMEA, and is also set to contribute to a scheme called Digital Morocco 2030 ‘by playing a pivotal role in advancing digital skills, supporting 5G readiness and fostering innovation across EMEA.’

It houses a range of technologies such as IP, optical transport and fibre housed within a data centre and is supposed to act as a hub for testing, verification, deployment and training of ‘advanced solutions.’

It will also offer some training to engineering schools and universities through certification programs like Service Routing Architect (SRA) and Network Routing Specialist (NRS II), as well as provide Gen-AI integration tools using natural language ‘thus contributing to the upskilling and reskilling of young Moroccan talent,’ says the release.

“We are proud to establish this Innovation Center in Morocco, which will serve our customers and partners in the EMEA region and contribute to the development of local talent and the broader digital ecosystem, in line with Digital Morocco 2030,” said Pierre Chaume, Vice President of North, West and Central Africa for Network Infrastructure at Nokia. “This center underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the growth of critical networks that drive digital transformation across industries.”

Mrs Ghita Mezzour, Morocco’s Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, added: “The opening of Nokia’s Innovation Center in Morocco is a testament to our country’s ability to attract leading global technology companies and foster innovation. This center will not only enhance our position as a regional hub for digital services across EMEA but will also play a crucial role in developing local talent. By aligning with Digital Morocco 2030, the center contributes to our efforts in advancing STEM education, equipping our youth with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy, and supporting our nation’s 5G readiness and technological future.”

Nokia also announced today it is teaming up with Lenovo to product AI-focussed data centre offerings, which will be a combination of Lenovo ThinkSystem servers and storage and various Nokia products related to data centre fabric, IP routing, DDoS security portfolios, and network automation.