Long-serving SAP executive Marika Auramo has been given the reins of Vodafone Business.

Nick Wood

April 16, 2024

3 Min Read
source: vodafone

She is the second high-ranking figure to make the switch from the German business software giant in less than 12 months, following Luka Mucic's appointment last summer as Voda's new group CFO.

Auramo (pictured) joined SAP in 1999, and most recently held the role of chief business officer for EMEA. She was responsible for the go-to-market strategy for SAP's portfolio in 89 countries, and in charge of 14,000 employees.

Auramo will take up her new role at the beginning of July, succeeding Giorgio Migliarina, who has been in charge of Vodafone Business on an interim basis since last September.

There is a lot riding on this particular appointment. Rebalancing the telco's revenue split more in favour of enterprise is one of the pillars of Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle's turnaround strategy.

Vodafone Business has lately been one of the stronger performers in the group. Service revenue during its most recent quarter grew 5% on an organic basis, driven by the UK and Italy – but let down slightly by Germany – reaching €2.62 billion, accounting for a not insignificant 29% of group service revenue.

In January, Voda established a 10-year, $1.5 billion cloud partnership with Microsoft, under which the telco will make extensive use of Azure as a platform for its enterprise, SME, and IoT services in Europe and Africa.

In Europe, Vodafone recently partnered with business management software provider Vcita to launch a productivity app designed to give SMEs access to the same level of business process automation that larger enterprises take for granted.

In the UK, Vodafone Business has set up a franchise scheme, where partners can launch local IT support hubs for resource-limited SMEs.

And sticking with SMEs, just this week, Vodafone Business partnered with cloud security specialist Zscaler to launch Secure Access Gateway – a managed service that offers end-to-end protection for hosted data and applications.

Voda expects this hum of activity to drive even more growth at Business going forward.

Fielding questions on the telco's most recent results call, CFO Mucic said "based on the strength that we have gained through the expanded partnership with Microsoft, the joint investments that we are doing into the go-to-market capabilities, I would expect that we are not seeing the end of the growth opportunities but actually a further opportunity for acceleration."

It will be down to Auramo to make that happen.

"I am delighted that Marika will be joining Vodafone to lead our Business division, a key growth driver," said Della Valle. "She brings extensive B2B experience from the IT industry, and I look forward to welcoming her as a member of our Executive Committee.""I am looking forward to working with Margherita and the management team and to engaging with Vodafone's customers and partners," Auramo said. "Vodafone Business has strong growth opportunities ahead – as large corporates, SMEs and the public sector look to adopt more digital tools to enhance growth and productivity – and I will be working alongside my new colleagues to capture this."

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood

You May Also Like

Latest News

AI
Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in UAE’s AI firm G42
Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in UAE’s AI firm G42

Apr 16, 2024

5G & 6G
No UK mmWave auction any time soon as Ofcom launches new consultation
No UK mmWave auction any time soon as Ofcom launches new consultation

Apr 16, 2024

Wireless Networking
Ericsson managed to extract more profit from less revenue in Q1 2024
Ericsson managed to extract more profit from less revenue in Q1 2024

Apr 16, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Spain cites national security as it ups Telefonica stake
Spain cites national security as it ups Telefonica stake

Apr 16, 2024

Webinars

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE