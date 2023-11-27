Sponsored By

Uncertainty looms over Telefónica Tech following €3.5 billion valuationUncertainty looms over Telefónica Tech following €3.5 billion valuation

Telefónica has asked a bunch of banks to work out how much it could get from selling its Tech unit, casting fresh doubt over the division's future.

Nick Wood

November 27, 2023

3 Min Read
Telefonica

Unnamed sources cited by El Confidencial said the Spanish incumbent hired Banco Santander, which calculated that Tech could be worth between €3.1 billion and €3.5 billion.

Two other banks allegedly tapped up by Telefónica – La Caixa and BBVA – were a little more conservative, valuing it at €2.7 billion. According to the sources, their reasoning is that Telefónica is looking to retain majority control of Tech, meaning potential investors are less willing to pay a premium to be a minority holder.

Even that lower valuation is still more than the €2 billion that was floating around when similar rumours emerged back in October.

Incidentally, one bank is conspicuously absent from the list. Morgan Stanley was hired by Telefónica back in January – according to reports at the time – to help it pitch Tech to potential investors.

However, according to the El Confidencial report, Telefónica's relationship with Morgan Stanley allegedly soured when it emerged that the bank was serving as an adviser to Saudi Telecom Company (STC) as it built up a 9.9 percent stake in Telefónica.

Any investors looking to capitalise on demand for cybersecurity, IoT and big data solutions could arguably do worse than taking a stake in Telefónica Tech.

The fast-growing division turned over €1.33 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 30% on 2022. Telefónica said 85% of its revenue is generated in markets with strong currencies. Bookings were up 26% year-on-year.

When Telefónica presented its updated strategic plan – GPS – earlier this month, it said Tech will continue to play an important role in achieving its objective of generating €5 billion of free cash flow by the end of 2026. It has set a target for Telefónica Tech to generate €3 billion of revenue by then, which equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%.

With a role in the group's strategic plan, a strong order book, impressive revenue growth, and a portfolio of solutions that address some of the most in-demand areas of the enterprise tech sector, it begs the question, why would Telefónica wish to reduce the size of its holding?

Paying down net debt would be one reason. At the end of Q3 it stood at a hefty €26.5 billion; however that's a €2.1 billion improvement on last year, so Telefónica appears to be handling it.

Another reason would be Tech doesn't generate any income, but it seems to be doing OK.

Telefónica doesn't share Tech's earnings, but according to El Confidencial's sources, the banks estimate that Tech will turn over €1.8 billion this year, with an EBITDA of €270 million.

In actuality then, the reason Telefónica might be inclined to sell is simply because its main lines of business – selling network access and related comms and data services – don't derive enough benefit from Tech's activities.

As such, the logical thing to do might be to cash in, pat itself on the back for a job well done, and spend that money on its core operations.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

Webinars

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 27, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Network Software
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Oct 17, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Sep 28, 2023

Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
5G & 6G
Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services

Aug 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information

Latest News

Telefonica
Operator Ecosystem
Telefonica job cuts will be in the thousands
Telefonica job cuts will be in the thousands

Nov 28, 2023

Australia
Public Policy
Australia gears up for big tech battle
Australia gears up for big tech battle

Nov 28, 2023

5G tower
5G & 6G
Nos talks up move to 5G standalone
Nos talks up move to 5G standalone

Nov 28, 2023

AI
AI
Gen Z is in a love-hate relationship with gen AI
Gen Z is in a love-hate relationship with gen AI

Nov 28, 2023

White Papers

The Complex Relationship between Consumers and Cybersecurity and How it Can Impact Telco Revenues
Network Software
The Complex Relationship between Consumers and Cybersecurity and How it Can Impact Telco Revenues
The Complex Relationship between Consumers and Cybersecurity and How it Can Impact Telco Revenues

Nov 24, 2022

Reimagining Telecommunications With Blockchains - From Concept to Reality
Enterprise Telecoms
Reimagining Telecommunications With Blockchains - From Concept to Reality
Reimagining Telecommunications With Blockchains - From Concept to Reality

May 11, 2018

Over 700 Telecom CxOs Have Spoken: Incumbents Strike Back
OSS/BSS/CX
Over 700 Telecom CxOs Have Spoken: Incumbents Strike Back
Over 700 Telecom CxOs Have Spoken: Incumbents Strike Back

May 11, 2018

Keep Your Kids Safe Online with Advanced Parental Controls
Security
Keep Your Kids Safe Online with Advanced Parental Controls
Keep Your Kids Safe Online with Advanced Parental Controls

Apr 24, 2018