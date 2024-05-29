Tessellis buys Go Internet in B2B push

Tessellis is about to acquire Go Internet as part of a push to develop its operations in the business space.

Mary Lennighan

May 29, 2024

3 Min Read

The Italian company on Monday announced that, after a brief delay, it has completed all the conditions required for the deal to go ahead and will own more than 30% of Go Internet following a Reserved Capital Increase scheduled for the end of the month.

The names of the companies in question may well not be familiar. Go Internet is a business services provider, selling fibre and fixed wireless based offerings through a couple of subsidiaries in Italy. And Tessellis is still better known by its previous moniker – and extant retail brand in Italy – Tiscali.

Tiscali has been through a period of major change and transformation is still in the works, the company having made it clear that it is looking to leave behind its traditional telco roots and style itself as a digital player, much like many of its peers. The firm merged with fixed wireless operator Linkem in 2022, a move that gave rise to the establishment of the Tessellis name for the group from the start of last year.

Last month Jefferies Financial Group revealed it has taken an indirect controlling stake in Tessellis. Specifically, Jefferies has acquired the majority of voting rights in Opnet, which in turn holds 59.26% of Tessellis's share capital.

Tessellis operates under the leadership of Davide Rota, founder of Megabeam Italia, a WiFi operator that eventually became Linkem. It is now incumbent on Rota to guide Tessellis through this next phase of its development.

"This move is fundamental to the development of our B2B business," Rota said in a statement, when Tessellis first announced the Go Internet buy in November.

"We are happy to undertake this journey with the management of the Go Internet Group which has the managerial capacity and fundamental know-how to jointly develop offers and services dedicated to businesses," Rota said.

The company has not made further comment on the part the Go Internet business will play in its B2B push, but the rationale for the deal outlined late last year still stands. And Tiscali needs all the help it can get if it is to build any scale in the business services segment of the market.

None of the Tessellis companies feature in Italian regulator Agcom's latest market ranking for broadband and ultrabroadband lines in the business sector. The Tiscali brand comes in fifth place in the residential market, but its 4.2% share is not enough to trouble the big players. Tiscali has shares of 1.4% and 3.2% respectively in the FTTC and FTTH markets – comprising both consumer and business customers – but again, these figures leave it some way behind its larger rivals.

In fixed wireless access Tiscali has a much stronger presence, claiming a 19% market share as of the end of 2023. However, all is not as rosy here as it might seem. Firstly, this remains a very small market with just 2.1 million accesses in total. And secondly, that figure represents a sizeable fall of 7.8 percentage points over 12 months, which is cause for concern for the operator in a rising market.

Go Internet will not give Tessellis instant scale. Far from it. The company posted revenues of €5.1 million as of mid-2023 and earnings of around €0.6 million. This is a small outfit. But the merged company has a cohesive plan – to target the business services and public administrations market – and that at least is a step in the right direction.

About the Author(s)

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
Japanese group tests 5G at 38 GHz from 4km up
Japanese group tests 5G at 38 GHz from 4km up

May 29, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Bouygues' €950 million MVNO bid delayed as sellers squabble
Bouygues' €950 million MVNO bid delayed as sellers squabble

May 29, 2024

AI
AI chip revenue expected to jump 33% this year
AI chip revenue expected to jump 33% this year

May 29, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
EE is moving the POS tech at its phone shops to… phones
EE is moving the POS tech at its phone shops to… phones

May 29, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment

May 30, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE