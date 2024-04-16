Spain has increased its stake in Telefonica to 5% as part of its ongoing endeavour to protect national security as the telco proves attractive to foreign investors.

Mary Lennighan

April 16, 2024

3 Min Read

Specifically, it is keen to keep the influence of Saudi Telecom Company (STC) in check, and in increasing its holding in Telefonica it has now become the operator's largest single shareholder with a holding of 5.034%, according to securities market regulator the CNMV.

The state is acting through national investment company Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), which announced on Monday that it has once again raised its stake in Telefonica. The move comes just three weeks after it issued a similar statement announcing it had reached the 3% mark and forms part of a scheme unveiled at the back end of last year, when Spain revealed it would acquire as much as 10% of the incumbent telecoms operator.

It has repeated its rationale a number of times: national security.

"SEPI's participation provides greater shareholder stability to the company to achieve its objectives and contributes to the protection of the strategic capabilities of a key company in the telecommunications sector and a determining factor in most of the industrial capabilities and areas of knowledge that affect the essential interests of defence and national security," SEPI said in a Spanish language statement.

Naturally, official comments from the state are all very vague. But there's no question that Spain's sudden interest in buying into its major telecoms operator is linked to the arrival of STC as a shareholder.

STC, which is majority owned by the Saudi Arabian state, announced in September that it would spend €2.1 billion to acquire 9.9% of Telefonica. It currently holds 4.9% of the telco's shares, plus another 5% in derivatives that it could convert into voting shares, although it would need the approval of the Spanish government to do that.

Given that STC's announcement initially threw the government into disarray and then triggered the state's decision to start buying up Telefonica shares of its own, one can assume that STC would not necessarily find it easy to get the go-ahead for such a move. It has not yet asked the question though.

That said, Spain is clearly making an effort to stay one step ahead; it still plans to pick up a 10% stake of its own, as SEPI reiterated this week. Its statement implied that it is buying up the shares slowly in order to minimise any impact on the telco's stock price.

SEPI is Telefonica's largest shareholder only by the finest of margins; it is not the only Spanish entity to have increased its stake in the telco recently.

Just last week Spain's CriteriaCaixa, the holding company for CaixaBank, increased its stake in Telefonica to 5.007%, up from 2.69%.

In an accompanying statement the firm highlighted the financial benefits of being a long-term Telefonica shareholder, noting that it focuses on investing in "companies with an attractive dividend policy, such as Telefónica, to finance 'la Caixa' Foundation social action." It added that it received €42 million in dividends from Telefonica last year.

But there is a hint of keeping Telefonica in Spanish hands too.

"For CriteriaCaixa, the first investment holding company in Spain, the stake in Telefonica is strategic and long-term," the company said. "In this sense, its main goal is to provide the highest shareholder stability to the telecommunications operator, an essential company both for the country and for the industry at an international level."

The Spanish are clearly keen to retain control of their telecoms incumbent, no matter how attractive it is starting to look to overseas investors.

About the Author(s)

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan

You May Also Like

Latest News

AI
Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in UAE’s AI firm G42
Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in UAE’s AI firm G42

Apr 16, 2024

5G & 6G
No UK mmWave auction any time soon as Ofcom launches new consultation
No UK mmWave auction any time soon as Ofcom launches new consultation

Apr 16, 2024

Wireless Networking
Ericsson managed to extract more profit from less revenue in Q1 2024
Ericsson managed to extract more profit from less revenue in Q1 2024

Apr 16, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Vodafone picks SAP veteran to deliver on its bold business ambitions
Vodafone picks SAP veteran to deliver on its bold business ambitions

Apr 16, 2024

Webinars

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE