Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison clocks 39% profit hike in Q1

Indonesian operator Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has reported a strong set of Q1 financials, as it talks up regional corporate tie ups with Nvidia, Cisco and Mastercard.

Andrew Wooden

May 1, 2024

2 Min Read

Indosat recorded total revenue of $873 million in the first quarter of the year, which was up 15.8% YoY, while EBITDA increased by 22.1%, EBITDA Margin by 47.0%, and net profit by 39.4% to $82 million.

The operator cites the driver of these strong results as ‘positive growth momentum across all business lines and a continued commitment to cost optimization.’

It’s customer base increased 2.3% to 100.8 million subscribers during the period, which it said contributed to a ‘commendable surge in data traffic’ – up 14.3% YoY to 3,858 Petabytes (PB).

It also increased the number of 4G base stations by 20.8% to 184 thousand at the end of the quarter, and it also clocked a 13.9% jump in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for cellular customers.

“The first quarter of 2024’s remarkable performance reflects our dedication to creating sustainable value for all Indosat’s stakeholders and to empowering Indonesia’s digital economy,” said Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison. “We keep improving to enhance our network to ensure seamless connectivity and a marvelous experience for customers across Indonesia. At the same time, we have doubled down on operational excellence and efficiency, which has enabled us to deliver strong revenue growth, while further improving profitability.”

Indosat’s outlook has been revised to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’ by the international ratings agency Fitch. Alongside the results, the operator also talked up work it is doing with Nvidia, Cisco and Mastercard in the region.

With its subsidiary Lintasarta, Indosat ‘aims to democratize access’ to Nvidia's AI platform, by which it seems to mean providing an avenue for enterprises in the region to access AI in the cloud. Through this Indosat says it ‘is poised to catalyse Indonesia's digital economic growth by empowering its thriving digital ecosystem.’

Meanwhile we’re told it also bolstered its cybersecurity efforts through collaborations with Cisco and Mastercard. Alongside Cisco it is offering cybersecurity solutions to enterprises, particularly small and medium-sized businesses, while the Indosat-Mastercard Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (CoE) has been set up to foster cybersecurity talent and spearhead ‘industry-wide collaboration in scam detection and mitigation efforts.’

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden

You May Also Like

Latest News

Mobile Devices
Samsung wins Q1 smartphone race as AI kicks in
Samsung wins Q1 smartphone race as AI kicks in

May 1, 2024

Satellite
SES acquires satellite rival Intelsat for €2.8 billion
SES acquires satellite rival Intelsat for €2.8 billion

Apr 30, 2024

Open RAN
Vodafone and Nokia report 'encouraging' Italian Open RAN trial
Vodafone and Nokia report 'encouraging' Italian Open RAN trial

Apr 30, 2024

Regulation
FCC finally gets round to fining telcos for selling location data
FCC finally gets round to fining telcos for selling location data

Apr 30, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE