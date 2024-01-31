Deutsche Telekom ramps up speech policing campaign

Sponsored By

Deutsche Telekom ramps up speech policing campaignDeutsche Telekom ramps up speech policing campaign

German operator Deutsche Telekom has renewed a bid to associate its brand with a drive to eliminate ‘hate speech’.

Scott Bicheno

January 31, 2024

2 Min Read
source: dt youtube

To be clear, DT isn’t seeking to censor its own customers, yet, but it is imploring all Germans to do their bit to counter malign speech by, apparently, offsetting it with their own benign speech.

Three years ago DT launched a similar campaign but more narrowly focused on ‘an internet free from hate’. This time no limit has been placed on the provenance of the speech, but there is a special focus on antisemitism, perhaps in response to some of the public speech the recent Gaza conflict has elicited.

“Defending democratic values and being committed to a tolerant society are more important now than ever before,” said Ulrich Klenke, DT’s Chief Brand Officer. “With our new campaign, we are showing how the power of light can overcome hate. The light is a metaphor for the fact that we can all do something against hate, racism, and antisemitism – on the internet, on public streets and spaces, as is currently the case everywhere.”

"The ‘Act responsibly’ principle is a key element of our Group strategy,” said Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, DT’s Head of Corporate Responsibility. “We stand for diversity, equal opportunities and participation. The 'Licht an!' campaign reinforces our long-standing commitment 'No Hate Speech' and sends a clear signal for the defense of democratic values, which are increasingly being challenged these days.” What those values are, and how they’re being challenged, was not specified.

“With our campaign, we are again demonstrating that Deutsche Telekom takes a clear stance against all forms of exclusion, hate, incendiary speech, and discrimination,” said Christian Hahn, DT’s head of Strategy Marketing Communication and Media. “We do not tolerate discrimination in any form – whether politically, religiously, or socially motivated, or based on origin, nationality, social status, or skin colour.”

That the company’s commentary is dominated by marketing execs, with a dash of CSR thrown in, is a strong indication of the corporate strategy behind this conspicuous virtue signalling. The initiative is forming the basis of a major advertising campaign, the video manifestation of which you can see below. DT is also partnering with speech policing groups such as HateAid (which is mainly funded by the German state and antisemitism combating group Alfred Landecker Foundation) and CORRECTIV (which includes groups founded by Pierre Omidyar and George Soros, as well as DT itself, among its major funders).

We have no reason to doubt that most, if not all, DT employees long for a more pleasant public conversational environment. And, of course, aggressive bigotry should be challenged. But it’s conceptually very difficult to attribute a moral position to any organisation, let alone a commercial one. This is further complicated when their every supposedly altruistic act is accompanied by press releases and expensive branding campaigns.

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Operator Ecosystem
Vodafone says 'no, grazie' to Iliad's revised Italy deal
Vodafone says 'no, grazie' to Iliad's revised Italy deal

Jan 31, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Deutsche Telekom ramps up speech policing campaign
Deutsche Telekom ramps up speech policing campaign

Jan 31, 2024

AI
Singtel embarks on AI flavoured data centre push
Singtel embarks on AI flavoured data centre push

Jan 31, 2024

Fibre
Openreach gives altnets temporary reprieve from compliance crackdown
Openreach gives altnets temporary reprieve from compliance crackdown

Jan 31, 2024

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information