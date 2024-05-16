BT mulls options for Global as it refocuses on UK

BT looks likely to offload its global operations, which appear to have dragged down headline financials in the most recent full year, although overall the UK incumbent turned in a decent performance.

Mary Lennighan

May 16, 2024

3 Min Read

"As we move into the next phase of BT Group's transformation, we are sharpening our focus to be better for our customers and the country, by accelerating the modernisation of our operations, and by exploring options to optimise our global business," said Allison Kirkby, who took on the CEO role at BT earlier this year.

"This will create a simpler BT Group, fully focused on connecting the UK, and well positioned to generate significant growth for all our stakeholders," Kirkby said.

The telco did not have a lot to add with regard to its perennially problematic global ops, but made it clear that its strategy going forward is to concentrate on the UK and naturally the Global business sits outside of that. However, it insisted that Global's prospects have revived of late, and it still sees opportunities in the multi-cloud market, highlighting its recently-launched Global Fabric network-as-a-service (NaaS) offer. Partnerships for the business are an option, it said, but clearly any success it achieves with Global Fabric would also help to boost a purchase price.

BT no longer splits out figures for the Global unit, which now sits inside its Business division. Business, which accounts for just under 40% of group turnover posted a revenue decline of 2% in the year to the end of March to £8.1 billion, compounded by a 5% slide in the fourth quarter. Earnings were down by 16% in the full year.

BT attributed the division's performance to higher input costs, legacy declines and one-off in the previous year, which were only partly offset by cost-cutting and growth in SMB and security operations. It wrote down the value of the Business unit by £488 million, citing a decline in profitability in recent years.

That impairment charge, along with increased pension interest costs, drove a 31% decline in group pretax profit to 1.2 billion for the full year.

BT's Consumer arm performed better, revenues growing by 4% to £9.8 billion and EBITDA by 5%, while its third division, Openreach, posted 7% revenue growth and an increase of 9% in EBITDA. As such, at group level BT saw its top line inch up by 2% and earnings by 1%, which, according to a note from analysts at Hargreave Lansdown on Thursday, was "broadly in line with expectations."

The firm also pointed to strong free cash flow guidance, which "helps keep markets happy." Indeed, BT's share price was up by more than 11% at the time of writing.

The telco's normalised free cash flow fell by 4% to £1.3 billion, which was actually ahead of guidance, BT said. As such, it is now shooting for FCF of £1.5 billion in the current financial year, rising to £2 billion in fiscal 2027 and £3 billion by the end of the decade.

"This enhanced cash flow allows us to increase our dividend for FY24 by 3.9% to 8.0 pence per share," Kirkby said, giving shareholders something else to smile about. "We're also setting a further £3 billion of gross annualised cost savings to be reached by the end of FY29."

Operationally, BT focused heavily on its fibre build. Openreach built out fibre to 1 million premises in the fourth quarter, taking its total to 13.8 million. That build rate of 78,000 per week puts it on track to reach 25 million premises by December 2026, it said. Uptake is also increasing. The firm reported net adds of 397,000 in Q4, via its retail partners, taking total connections to 4.8 million, or 34% take-up.

Overall, Openreach's broadband base declined by almost half a million lines – 491,000, to be precise – due to overall market weakness that could continue in the current year. But ARPU was up by 10% year-on-year to £15.1, due to price rises and fibre growth.

BT said it is past peak capex for its full fibre build, which is more good news for investors.

The telco is still working on its transformation plan, but full-year 2024 looks like a step in the right direction. All eyes will now be on BT's Global business and what it decides to do with that as it repositions itself as a fully UK-focused outfit.

About the Author(s)

Mary Lennighan

Mary Lennighan

Mary has been following developments in the telecoms industry for more than 20 years. She is currently a freelance journalist, having stepped down as editor of Total Telecom in late 2017; her career history also includes three years at CIT Publications (now part of Telegeography) and a stint at Reuters. Mary's key area of focus is on the business of telecoms, looking at operator strategy and financial performance, as well as regulatory developments, spectrum allocation and the like. She holds a Bachelor's degree in modern languages and an MA in Italian language and literature.

See more from Mary Lennighan

You May Also Like

Latest News

Operator Ecosystem
Deutsche Telekom's Q1 numbers follow broader European trend
Deutsche Telekom's Q1 numbers follow broader European trend

May 16, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
Indonesia's XL Axiata confirms merger talks with Smartfren
Indonesia's XL Axiata confirms merger talks with Smartfren

May 16, 2024

Satellite
AT&T firms up AST SpaceMobile partnership ahead of commercial LEO launch
AT&T firms up AST SpaceMobile partnership ahead of commercial LEO launch

May 16, 2024

Fibre
Opensignal talks up VMO2's chances of competing with Openreach
Opensignal talks up VMO2's chances of competing with Openreach

May 16, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment

May 30, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE