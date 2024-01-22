Nokia may be finally set to exit Huawei device JV

Sponsored By

Finnish telecoms vendor Nokia has been trying to extricate itself from Chinese industrial connectivity venture TD tech for a while.

Scott Bicheno

January 22, 2024

credit: td tech

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, it may have finally succeeded. The report says Nokia is a 51% owner of TD Tech, which sells ruggedised devices and other industrial connectivity solutions into the Chinese and other markets. Although you would do well to find any mention of Nokia on its website. The rest is apparently owned by Huawei, which the SCMP says has long been the de factor controller of the company.

In its Q1 2023 report, Nokia said “we recently agreed to the sale of our stake in the joint venture TD Tech, subject to closing conditions.” But it that never happened, following resistance from Huawei. A new deal in which the Chinese state unsurprisingly takes a piece of the action was apparently announced by the State Administration for Market Regulation. Once more we have to take the SCMP’s word for it because all we could find on the SAMR site was endless references to speeches from Chinese premier Xi Jinping, all of which were ‘important’.

We’re told the move doesn’t present any antitrust concerns because Huawei doesn’t currently dominate the Chinese smartphone market. It’s not surprising to learn that Nokia has been trying to divest its half of the company for a while, since mutual antagonism between the Chinese and US spheres of influence must be making it increasingly difficult to maintain such join ventures. We could find no mention of this new deal on either Nokia’s or Huawei’s websites but maybe it will get a mention in Nokia’s quarterlies when they’re published later this week.

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

