Japan follows EU in blocking Apple and Google's anti-competitive app store practices

Third party app stores and billing providers are on their way to Apple iOS and Google Android in Japan, thanks to a new law designed to stimulate competition.

Nick Wood

June 13, 2024

3 Min Read

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said that under the Act on Promotion of Competition for Specified Smartphone Software, the likes of Apple and Google – described by the act as 'designated providers' – are not allowed to stop rivals from operating app stores and payment services that compete with their own.

Designated providers are also not allowed to engage in preferential treatment of their services over those of competitors when it comes to displaying search results. They must also ensure that third parties have access to the same iOS and Android features and functions as developers using the native app store.

The law has been passed by Japan's House of Councillors and will take effect within the next 18 months, the FTC said.

Non-compliance will attract a fine of 20% of turnover generated in Japan, which – according to a report by Kyodo – rises to 30% if the anticompetitive practice doesn't cease.

The FTC said the new legal framework brings Japan into lockstep with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), as well as the lawsuits filed by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) against big tech, and the UK's Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act.

The development was welcomed by Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, who famously took Apple to court in the US over its restrictive App Store policies. He said the decision means Epic plans to re-release its wildly-popular Fortnite game on iOS in both Japan and the UK next year.

However, based on how things are going in the EU, enacting the law is merely the opening salvo of an arduous campaign to compel Apple and Google to comply fully with the spirit of the new regulations.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) has been in effect since May last year. Similar to Japan, the rules are designed to curb the anticompetitive tendencies of the biggest fish – Apple, Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and TikTok parent ByteDance – all of which have been designated as gatekeepers for their inherent ability to exert control over content, applications and products to their advantage and by extension to the detriment of smaller rivals.

When it comes to app stores, the DMA mandates that app store owners operating in the EU allow developers to promote and sell their wares using third-party marketplaces and payment processors.

That's the dream, anyway, but the reality appears to be that Google and in particular Apple are working overtime to ensure they just barely meet the threshold of compliance.

While both have allowed developers to make use of rival app stores and payment providers, there are a discouraging number of hoops that end users must jump through in order to actually install an app that resides beyond the confines of the App Store or Play.

The European Commission in March also launched a 12-month investigation into concerns that Apple and Google – as well as Meta – are not meeting their DMA obligations.

Apple is being probed for allegedly placing restrictions on the choice of browser and search engine in iOS, while Google stands accused – yet again – of prioritising its own products and services in search results over those offered by third parties.

Hopefully the Japanese government will have been following these developments, and will be well prepared to counter any potential monkey business when its own regulations come into force next year.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

Nick is a freelancer who has covered the global telecoms industry for more than 15 years. Areas of expertise include operator strategies; M&As; and emerging technologies, among others. As a freelancer, Nick has contributed news and features for many well-known industry publications. Before that, he wrote daily news and regular features as deputy editor of Total Telecom. He has a first-class honours degree in journalism from the University of Westminster.

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Operator Ecosystem
Carlos Slim makes £400 million bet on BT
Carlos Slim makes £400 million bet on BT

Jun 13, 2024

Digital Transformation
Vodafone signs consultancy deal with Azerconnect
Vodafone signs consultancy deal with Azerconnect

Jun 13, 2024

Mobile Devices
Samsung drives smartphone shipment rebound in Germany
Samsung drives smartphone shipment rebound in Germany

Jun 12, 2024

Towers
Crown Castle cuts jobs and scales back build plans
Crown Castle cuts jobs and scales back build plans

Jun 12, 2024

Webinars

Digital Transformation
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?
Can Service Providers Enable the Transformation of Industries?

May 16, 2024

AI
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers
Value from trust: Explainable AI and how to accelerate the automation journey for service providers

May 14, 2024

Sponsored Content
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment
Unlocking the eSIM opportunity for profit growth: A rapid and cost-effective pathway to eSIM deployment

May 30, 2024

Wifi
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges
The Technology Behind Wi-Fi 7 and its Testing Challenges

May 29, 2024

White Papers

Network Software
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business
SASE – Choosing the right path for your business

Apr 17, 2024

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE