Apple offers to open up NFC payments and the EU wants comments

Sponsored By

Apple offers to open up NFC payments and the EU wants commentsApple offers to open up NFC payments and the EU wants comments

Following a years long investigation by the European Commission as to whether Apple is being uncompetitive in the realm of NFC payments, the tech giant has offered up some concessions.

Andrew Wooden

January 19, 2024

2 Min Read

The concessions would essentially allow third party mobile wallet apps can use Apple’s NFC functionality on iOS devices, meaning other services as well as Apple Pay could be used.  

The Commission opened a formal antitrust investigation in 2020 to asses whether Apple’s ‘conduct’ – i.e. not allowing third party pay apps on iOS – violates EU competition rules.

Two years later, it declared its preliminary view that Apple ‘abused its dominant position in markets for mobile wallets on iOS devices’, by limiting access by third-party developers of mobile wallets to the NFC input. “Such exclusionary conduct may restrict competition in the market for mobile wallets on iOS devices, in breach of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union,” says the commission.

In response it seems Apple has offered to open up the platform by allowing third-party mobile wallet and payment service providers to access the NFC functionality through a set of APIs on iOS devices free of charge – without having to use Apple Pay or Apple Wallet.

According to the statement: “Apple would create the necessary APIs to allow equivalent access to the NFC components in the so-called Host Card Emulation (‘HCE') mode, a technology issued to securely store payment credentials and complete transactions using NFC, without relying on an in-device secure element.”

It will provide additional features and functionalities, such as defaulting of preferred payment apps, access to authentication features such as FaceID and a ‘suppression mechanism.’ It also promised to “apply fair, objective, transparent, and non-discriminatory eligibility criteria to grant NFC access to third-party mobile wallet app developers, who will have to conclude an ADP license agreement to have access.”

It's only relevant for the European Economic area, which stands to reason since it’s the EC kicking up a stink, and a ‘dispute settlement mechanism’ will be established under which any decision to deny access to the NFC input will be reviewed by independent experts.

It’s now for whoever would like to have a say on all this to feedback to the EC, whose lawyers will have to ultimately decide if they are adequate concessions to the initial complaints.  

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Mobile Devices
Apple offers to open up NFC payments and the EU wants comments
Apple offers to open up NFC payments and the EU wants comments

Jan 19, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Google to build $1 billion data centre in UK
Google to build $1 billion data centre in UK

Jan 19, 2024

Mobile Devices
Samsung bets the farm on Google AI
Samsung bets the farm on Google AI

Jan 19, 2024

Fibre
Yayzi ushers in the UK's multi-gig broadband era
Yayzi ushers in the UK's multi-gig broadband era

Jan 19, 2024

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information