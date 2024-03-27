New data from market researcher GfK reveals that a significant minority of UK smartphone owners opt to stash their old devices when they upgrade.

Scott Bicheno

March 27, 2024

2 Min Read

As your correspondent can attest, this is a perfectly rational thing to do, as it offers an insurance policy for worst case scenarios in which your main phone gets lost, stolen or broken. However slow and quirky that sweated asset may have become prior to its eventual upgrade, a pre-customised, if aged, device is infinitely preferable to the horror of being unconnected for even a few hours.

According to GfK’s numbers, 33% of Brits go for that option, with a further 15% of them bequeathing their old device to a needy acquaintance and 5% just chucking them out. It seems GfK had an eye on the circular economy when it conducted this survey and it notes that 13% of obsolete phones are recycled, while 8% are traded in for the new one.

We don’t know what the other 26% said, but GfK compensated for that by throwing in the interesting datapoint that In 2023, sales of new handsets priced at £800 plus accounted for nearly 40% of the market, up from 28% in 2022. Inflation will have played a major part in that but, since you can still get a great phone for under £800, or even £400, this must also say something about evolving consumer taste.

“Our research suggests that parting with an old mobile handset is not easy,” Lizzie Bailey, Director for Telco at GfK UK. “Perhaps because these devices are essential to our lives, selling them on or trading them in isn’t the most popular choice. People have invested in their devices both financially and emotionally.

“As we continue to evaluate the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the mobile phone market, we see that people are still prepared to invest in a new handset. Demand for the highest-priced models was up last year, suggesting a move to premium models, a trend we are tracking in other technology categories. What is surprising is how few old devices are sold and traded-in to help pay for a new handset. This may change as the demand for and the reliability of refurbished mobile phone handsets increases.” 

A month ago, GfK published a report titled “One-quarter of all mobile phones sold in the UK in 2023 were bought second-hand or refurbished”. That would seem to indicate that demand is currently outstripping supply, suggesting some kind of market failure. Apparently, demand for refurbished mobile phones is up 36% since 2021, so there’s a clear business opportunity for anyone who can figure out how to incentivise people to resell more of their old kit.

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
AT&T still prefers fibre but hopes FWA will improve its business fortunes
AT&T still prefers fibre but hopes FWA will improve its business fortunes

Mar 27, 2024

Operator Ecosystem
MásOrange launches in Spain as merger closes
MásOrange launches in Spain as merger closes

Mar 27, 2024

5G & 6G
BT plans to upgrade more phone boxes into Street Hubs
BT plans to upgrade more phone boxes into Street Hubs

Mar 27, 2024

Fibre
Consolidation on Ofcom's radar for 2026 wholesale telecoms review
Consolidation on Ofcom's radar for 2026 wholesale telecoms review

Mar 26, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE