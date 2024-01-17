Sponsored By

DoCoMo gets the metaverse to play with itselfDoCoMo gets the metaverse to play with itself

It doesn't matter if people shun the metaverse because DoCoMo has found a way for the metaverse to self-populate.

Nick Wood

January 17, 2024

3 Min Read

The Japanese operator has developed a piece of software that uses AI to generate non-playable characters (NPCs) for the metaverse based on text prompts.

One of the criticisms levelled at metaverses is that they are empty and devoid of character – like a party to which nobody showed up.

NPCs can help to overcome this problem by filling the room with bodies. They might not be as fun to interact with, but they could give enough real people something sufficiently interesting to do that it might just lay the foundations for a budding online community.

The problem is, creating an NPC normally takes a busy programmer time and effort, and once they have developed a few different iterations, they move onto the next task. This results in spaces populated by cookie-cutter NPCs that offer little entertainment.

By using AI, DoCoMo has found a way to quickly populate a metaverse with an infinitely-varied cast of characters.

There are actually three generative AI solutions at work.

The first is a behaviour-logic genAI that defines how the NPC moves and interacts with its environment and other characters. This is then interpreted by an animation AI that creates a skeletal-looking framework that can get the NPC actually moving. The third stage takes the first two stages – plus the text inputs – and creates the NPC's final appearance.

So, someone could type in 'athletic, rakishly handsome, irreverent telecoms journalist', and DoCoMo's AI would, well it would probably blow a fuse, but you get the idea.

If this is all too trivial, the same department within DoCoMo has also been working on a genAI solution that is designed to predict and visualise changes in the human brain.

Trained on 150,000 MRI brain scans and developed under the supervision of a dementia specialist, DoCoMo hopes that its new technology can be implemented in easy-to-use solutions that allow non-specialists to monitor and support a patient's brain health.

This is significant because, according to DoCoMo, by 2025 one in five elderly people in Japan is expected to be living with some form of dementia. It would benefit the healthcare system enormously if these patients didn't have to book an appointment with a specialist every time they needed a brain check-up.

DoCoMo's genAI undertakings will doubtless be among the many innovations on show at its stand at Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month.

The telco presented in a separate announcement a sneak preview of what it will take to Barcelona this year.

One of these includes the latest demonstration of Feel Tech. Unveiled this time last year, it consists of devices that use haptic sensors to detect sensation and convert it to a signal, which is then sent over the Internet to a receiving device that converts it back into a sensation. Pitched as a use case for future 6G networks, the potential applications of this technology are...best left to the imagination.

DoCoMo is also preparing to show off a concept of its extended reality (XR) glasses. Developed by its NTT QONOQ unit, it reckons they could go on sale from mid-2024, potentially pitting them – in Japan at least – against Apple's expensive Vision Pro headset.

DoCoMo will also showcase its work on 6G non-terrestrial-networking (NTN) tech – including high-altitude platform systems (HAPS) – as well as its latest Open RAN solutions and initiatives.

If none of that grabs attendees' attention, they might just have to bring in the AI-generated NPCs to generate a bit of buzz instead.

About the Author(s)

Nick Wood

Nick Wood

See more from Nick Wood
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
London lacking in 5G quality, study shows
London lacking in 5G quality, study shows

Jan 17, 2024

AI
Swisscom drafts Nvidia for generative AI push
Swisscom drafts Nvidia for generative AI push

Jan 17, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Apple condemned for ‘bad-faith’ response to app store payment system ruling
Apple condemned for ‘bad-faith’ response to app store payment system ruling

Jan 17, 2024

Enterprise Telecoms
Spending on IT services to overtake communications services for first time
Spending on IT services to overtake communications services for first time

Jan 17, 2024

Webinars

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Nov 22, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Sponsored Content
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Nov 8, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information