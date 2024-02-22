Sponsored By

BT launches narrowband IoT drive to encourage smart cities

UK telco group BT has launched a ‘multi-million-pound’ NB-IoT network, which it says will pave the way for more UK smart cities and industries.

Andrew Wooden

February 22, 2024

2 Min Read

BT says its Narrowband Internet of Things network covers 97% of the UK population and is now available to business customers. It will enable widescale IoT use across various industries and shape future ecosystems such as smart cities and smart agriculture, we’re told.  

NB-IoT is a low-power network which BT is holding up as having the ‘the potential to transform industries such as utilities, construction, and the public sector’ – by connecting devices and automating many processes that currently require manual oversight or direct involvement.

Examples of low-data demand assets BT’s new NB-IoT network will enable are given as street lighting or underground water sensors connected over a smart network. It will deliver long battery life, and the point of that sort of device is to enhance efficiency and reduce costs by doing things like automatically detecting leaks in water infrastructure, we’re told.

“Growing numbers of businesses are beginning to realise the benefits of IoT applications, and our UK-wide NB-IoT network opens up a wide range of connectivity solutions for monitors, sensors, and other smart devices,” said Chris Keone, MD, Division X at BT.Whether it’s building the smart cities of the future or reducing carbon emissions, our network will provide customers with the reliability and efficiency they need.”

Ultimately the rollout of the network will allow BT to help fast-track ‘smart cities of the future’ through things like monitoring and optimising energy use, storage, and distribution.

The agricultural industry will also benefit from IoT connectivity, with previous BT trials involving sensors to monitor haystack temperature and prevent fire risks, as well as safekeeping of livestock through gate sensors.

The grand vision of smart cities and the purported benefits of connecting up as many objects as you can to a network is not new. In the past has been used as an example of what other areas of technology will be good for – such as 5G, data analytics and AI.

We’re probably not about to see this coalesce into anything on a noticeably grand scheme in the short term, but smaller deployments such as tweaking the efficiencies of farms, while not as impressive sounding as a Blade Runner-esque city of the future, have delivered some practical looking solutions in the past.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

MWC
Wireless Networking
What will be the big news at MWC 2024?
What will be the big news at MWC 2024?

Feb 22, 2024

Regulation
European Commission finally publishes its digital infrastructure roadmap
European Commission finally publishes its digital infrastructure roadmap

Feb 22, 2024

Broadband
Project Gigabit finally covers a few thousand homes
Project Gigabit finally covers a few thousand homes

Feb 22, 2024

Towers
UK telcos may need more money for SRN says audit office
UK telcos may need more money for SRN says audit office

Feb 22, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE