That's not quite as much of an inconsistency as it might seem; the state is essentially pushing telcos to work harder at sharing passive infrastructure and is working on a revision of current pole siting guidelines. But while it's far from unreasonable to ask telcos to think twice before throwing up unnecessary poles – yes, apparently that does actually happen – making that request while also championing broadband coverage expansion is an awkward line to tread. There's a case to be made for having one's cake and eating it.

Nonetheless, the UK's Data and Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez has penned a missive to big names in the fixed telecoms market, including Openreach, KCOM and Virgin Media O2, reminding them to share nicely or face possible enforcement action from Ofcom.

"In light of increasing public concern, it is more important than ever for you to ensure that you are doing everything possible to explore the possibility of sharing existing infrastructure and underground network deployment before making the decision to use telegraph poles," the minister said in a letter published by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) on Friday.

We don't have much to go on with regard to that increasing public concern. Lopez said a number of MPs have passed on the concerns of their constituents, the most pressing coming from a small number of areas in England. Residents feel they have no control over the deployment of poles in their areas "and this can negatively affect the overall perception of full fibre deployment," she said. So, this is in part a PR exercise for fibre.

The government is aiming to reach 85% of UK premises with Gigabit-capable connections by 2025, with various state-backed initiatives augmenting operators' own network rollouts to help it get there. And telegraph poles naturally play an important role in boosting coverage.

"They enable infrastructure deployment without costly and disruptive roadworks, or where existing infrastructure cannot be used," Lopez admitted. But she wants operators to restrain themselves from building new ones.

"New telegraph poles should only be in cases where installing lines underground is not reasonably practicable, and only after ensuring that appropriate community engagement has taken place and that the siting of new infrastructure will not cause obstructions to traffic or unduly impact the visual amenity of the local area," she said.

In a statement accompanying the letter, the minister noted that while most telcos are doing the right things by engaging with local communities, sharing infrastructure, and being mindful of where they place new poles, "there are some firms that are losing that vital community support by inappropriately or unnecessarily throwing up new infrastructure."

This might seem an unlikely scenario, particularly given the cost of deploying infrastructure of all kinds, but clearly the issue is prevalent enough for the government to act.

DSIT notes that Lopez has already written to Ofcom, asking it to provide guidance to local planning authorities on how to raise complaints, as well as asking for the regulator's support in tackling the challenge. It points out that Ofcom has the power to investigate telcos failing to adhere to existing regulations on duct and pole access, including requirements to share apparatus where possible, and could take enforcement action.

It is also looking at revising the country's Cabinet Siting and Pole Siting Code of Practice, introducing a new set of guidelines that will come under the Electronic Communications Code. The new code of practice also looks set to be a tortuous exercise in keeping all parties happy.

"The intention behind revising this Code of Practice is to develop a refreshed set of guidelines which makes sure that communities feel engaged in the deployment of new broadband infrastructure, whilst still allowing operators to continue deploying their networks, bringing faster connectivity and greater choice to consumers," Lopez said.

And once she has overseen that revision, she will presumably be ready to deliver a masterclass in pleasing all of the people all of the time.