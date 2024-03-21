The UK tops the charts in Europe in terms of growth in full fibre deployment, according to new statistics published this week, but it is still lagging behind many European economies when it comes to coverage.

March 21, 2024

3 Min Read

The UK added 4.7 million homes to its fibre footprint in the year to September 2023, the FTTH Council Europe's latest FTTH/B Market Panorama shows, more than any other country in its EU39 ranking; that's the 27 European Union members, plus the UK, and 11 other European markets. There were 17.1 million homes passed in the UK at that date, putting the country in third place behind France, with a significantly bigger 26.3 million, and Turkey at 18 million.

Given the size of the UK population and its need to play catch-up on fibre, that leadership position in volume terms is not wholly unexpected. However, it's also worth noting that the UK ranks second in terms of percentage growth, increasing its number of homes passed by 38%, just behind Belgium with 43%.

And the UK was also the second fastest-growing in terms of new subscribers, adding 1.8 million during the 12 months. France came out some way ahead though, with 3.4 million. The only other market to hit the 1 million mark was Turkey.

The UK ranks fifth by subscribers in the EU39 with 5.1 million as of last September. Italy and Germany are not too far behind with 4.2 million and 4.1 million respectively, but all three remain dwarfed by France with 20.6 million and to a lesser extent Spain, with 14.5 million.

And uptake is still an issue. The UK comes in 32nd out of 39 in Europe with a take-up rate – that's take-up of full fibre services out of the number of homes passed – just shy of 30%. The market average is just under 50% – 49.6% to be exact – while the EU27+UK averages fares slightly better at 52.7%. Spain is the market leader at 85.8%, surpassing now second-placed Iceland at 82.5%. Portugal, Sweden, France and Finland can all boast uptake in excess of 75%.

FTTH_stats_March_24.png

Coverage also leaves something to be desired in the UK. 57% of UK households had FTTH/B coverage as of September, while the EU39 average was at almost 70%. Five markets have exceeded the 90% mark, topped by Romania, which leads the way by some margin at 96.5% FTTH/B coverage.

While the UK has clearly made significant progress in the rollout of full fibre over the past couple of years, it is also one of the countries identified by the FTTH Council as having a lot of work to do to reach full coverage. Germany has the most work left to do, with 24.4 million homes still to be passed with fibre, followed by the UK, with a more manageable – but still significant – 12.9 million. Italy comes in third with 10.7 million homes still to pass.

The council's data, provided by IDATE, shows that altnets and alternative ISPs still dominate the market for fibre rollout in Europe, but that incumbents are starting to come to the fore; the incumbents now account for 38% of homes passed, up from just 21% at the end of 2011 (see chart).

That data helps to explain why big markets like Germany and the UK still have so much work left to do. While incumbent operators Deutsche Telekom and BT's Openreach are now keen to talk about their fibre rollout progress, they were notably slow to get off the ground and were arguably driven into action by the strength of the altnets.

But progress is now underway and shows no sign of abating.

The FTTH Council expects the number of homes passed in the EU39 to reach 312 million in 2029, with the EU27+UK accounting for 215 million, up from 244 million and 147 million respectively in September. The top three countries in the EU27+UK will be Germany, with 38.6 million homes passed, France with 33.3 million and the UK with 29.6 million.

With a total of 349 million homes across the EU39, that still leaves work to be done in the next decade.

You May Also Like

Latest News

5G & 6G
FCC relaunches $9 billion rural 5G scheme
FCC relaunches $9 billion rural 5G scheme

Mar 21, 2024

Vodafone Business IT Hubs
Enterprise Telecoms
Vodafone launches IT support franchise scheme
Vodafone launches IT support franchise scheme

Mar 21, 2024

Public Policy
Intel pockets up to $19.5 billion of government funding for fab rollout
Intel pockets up to $19.5 billion of government funding for fab rollout

Mar 20, 2024

Digital Ecosystem
Mobile money transaction value tops $1.4 trillion driven by West Africa
Mobile money transaction value tops $1.4 trillion driven by West Africa

Mar 20, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering with System Integrators to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry
Network Monitoring in 2024: Disrupting the Status Quo with Unified NMS Telemetry

Mar 19, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE