Nokia and Orange clock 800 Gbps in transatlantic transmission trial

Sponsored By

Nokia and Orange clock 800 Gbps in transatlantic transmission trialNokia and Orange clock 800 Gbps in transatlantic transmission trial

Nokia and Orange have completed an 800Gbps per wavelength transmission over the latter’s 6,600km Dunant transatlantic route, which they say is a record.

Andrew Wooden

December 6, 2023

2 Min Read

The trial was ‘conducted under challenging real-world network conditions’ – by which they are presumably referring to the Atlantic ocean seabed. It apparently shows Orange’s ability to increase its existing optical network capacity to support end-to-end 400GE and 800GE services.

The Dunant transatlantic subsea cable is a ‘hybrid’ terrestrial and subsea cable and traffic is able to reach four different points of presence in the Paris region, which the firm says gives more connection options to wholesale customers.

The trial also demonstrated 700Gbps over a total link distance of 7,345km from Virginia Beach to Paris, versus 300G also in 2021. The terrestrial links consisted of nine spans of Orange’s existing fibre network, through multiple cascaded reconfigurable optical add/drop multipliers (ROADMs), using 150GHz WDM spectrum channels, we’re told.

“This trial demonstrates Orange’s commitment to supporting ever-greater network scale and new high-bandwidth services across our existing global network, which combined with our subsea networks truly powers global connectivity for our customers,” said Jean-Louis Le Roux, Vice President International Networks at Orange. “We are pleased to be the first operator to validate Nokia’s latest generation of super coherent optics in a subsea application as an important enabler to our constant need for network upgrades, with high spectral efficiency, sustainability and operational deployment flexibility.”

James Watt, Head of the Optical Networks Division at Nokia, said: “We are very pleased with the success of Nokia’s high-performance PSE-6s in this trial and delighted to continue to work with Orange in support of their network upgrade plans. As data volumes grow unabated worldwide, innovation in optical networks is critical to stay far ahead of the curve. The PSE-6 super-coherent optics supercharge the Nokia optical portfolio, delivering massive network scale and service reach while ensuring sustainable growth with power efficiency.”

Ultimately the trial is supposed to demonstrate an ability to expand the capacity and spectral efficiency of existing subsea cable systems while reducing the number of coherent optics needed by 33%, and lower total power consumption compared with existing ‘coherent’ optics.

About the Author(s)

Andrew Wooden

Andrew Wooden

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

See more from Andrew Wooden
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Webinars

Fixed Networks
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 27, 2023

Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Network Software
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack Automation

Oct 17, 2023

Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with the Telco Cloud

Sep 28, 2023

Nov 30, 2023
The 11th annual Glotel Awards are the Global Telecoms Awards, organised by Telecoms.com. Recognize innovation and excellence in the telecoms industry. Enter the 11th Annual Glotel Awards - the premier global telecoms awards open to service providers, operators, vendors, solutions providers, consultancies and more. Submit your entry today.
More Information

Latest News

Towers
Ooredoo, Zain and TASC form $2.2 billion towerco
Ooredoo, Zain and TASC form $2.2 billion towerco

Dec 6, 2023

Edge Networking
EU OKs €1.2 billion of state aid for edge R&D
EU OKs €1.2 billion of state aid for edge R&D

Dec 6, 2023

Fibre
Nokia and Orange clock 800 Gbps in transatlantic transmission trial
Nokia and Orange clock 800 Gbps in transatlantic transmission trial

Dec 6, 2023

5G & 6G
VMO2 and Ericsson show off some network slicing for esport tournament
VMO2 and Ericsson show off some network slicing for esport tournament

Dec 6, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Wireless Networking
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Fixed Networks
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023