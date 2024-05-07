Deutsche Glasfaser plans to triple fibre footprint with new Nokia deal

As part of the deal Nokia will provide fixed access and IP network products including its PON fibre offering, which supports GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON on the same fibre, and its Broadband Network Gateways (BNG). It is also swapping out the IP Core, BNG and edge routers from two unnamed competitors.

Nokia will lead the design and validation of Deutsche Glasfaser’s new network architecture, customise its IP domain controller (Network Service Platform) and the fixed access domain controller (Altiplano Access Controller), and deploy services for the installation and the commissioning of Nokia’s systems.

Deutsche Glasfaser’s plans to triple its installed base of 2 million homes passed, helped along by a chunky €7 billion investment from owners EQT and Omer. With the new Nokia setup, the firm will build a ‘highly automated and efficient future proof network’ that can help it modernise and expand, we’re told.

“Nokia is an important strategic partner for us and provides future-proof and highly reliable network technology and services,” said Pascal Koster, Chief Operating Officer at Deutsche Glasfaser. “10 Gbps XGS-PON access technology will be deployed as standard across our network from April 2024 onwards in partnership with Nokia. The first XGS-PON customer connections are already live in the aera of Neuwied. The deployment program enables the introduction of symmetrical broadband services up to 10 Gbps for homes and business.



“Nokia’s IPMPLS systems are 800G ready, their OLTs and Quillion chipset future proof our fiber network while their Altiplano and NSP controller further support our plans to ease and highly automate network operations across the entire region.”

Matthieu Bourguignon, Senior Vice-President and Head of Europe Business, Network Infrastructure at Nokia, added: “We are delighted to provide a full suite of products and professional services to help Deutsche Glasfaser in designing an optimized and automated network across different network domains. This includes the whole scope of work from design, validation and integration, swap services, site surveys, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. Given that Deutsche Glasfaser has been a customer of our FTTH access equipment since 2017, it’s a fantastic seal of approval to extend our partnership to the IP domain.”

Deutsche Glasfaser was acquired by private equity firm EQT and Canadian pension fund OMERS in a deal valuing the company at €2.5 billion in 2020, and has since made decent strides in its fibre rollout in Germany.

In terms of strong showings by altnets when it comes to upgrading networks to fibre, it’s been a similar picture in the UK. Last month, a study published by the Independent Networks Cooperative Association and analyst firm Point Topic said that the UK's alternative network builders have collectively rolled out fibre infrastructure to more premises than incumbent operator BT's Openreach unit.