Altnets Freedom Fibre and VX UK to merge

Freedom Fibre and InfraBridge-backed VX UK have agreed to merge their businesses, with InfraBridge controlling the combined entity.

December 22, 2023

Freedom Fibre

The new operation will have a combined footprint of 285,000 premises focused on the North West of England and the Midlands, and operate as Freedom Fibre Limited. Freedom Fibre founder and CEO Neil McArthur and the current Freedom Fibre senior leadership will be at the helm.  

Freedom Fibre launched in 2020 and offers wholesale-only services. It has a long-term agreement with TalkTalk, and this year begun offering a range of B2B products.

VX UK has a strong presence in Stoke on Trent and the surrounding areas, so says the release, through its ‘unique’ contract with Stoke City Council. VX UK sells its broadband service through its LilaConnect brand, alongside a wholesale offering for local ISPs. The firm also has fibre assets in Bristol and Colchester.  

“This is a strategic merger which leverages the strengths of both Freedom Fibre and VX UK to create a larger, stronger and more diverse business backed by two significant investors with ambitions for growth,” said McArthur. “We are delighted to be joining forces with the VX team and are hugely excited about the future potential of this newly combined business.”

Damian Stanley, Managing Partner, InfraBridge added: “The combination of VX UK and Freedom Fibre, with the backing of our shareholders, brings together two of the UK’s leading altnets into a new, stronger company. Our businesses are highly complementary, including our geographic proximity, the quality of our network build and our retail and wholesale go-to-market strategies, and we now have a platform with the support of TalkTalk to provide ongoing connections across the enlarged business.”

The transaction is subject to the usual regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of Q1 2024.  

Andrew joins Telecoms.com on the back of an extensive career in tech journalism and content strategy.

