Each IT Hub will have a local territory in which it will offer IT and communications support, including help with hardware, software, connectivity and security. The target market for these outsourced units will be SMEs ‘who are resource-limited and don’t have their own internal IT support function available.’

The idea is that Vodafone Business IT Hubs will be limited companies in their own right but trade under the Vodafone brand. They will employ their own local technicians, account managers and engineers, but will sell a portfolio of Vodafone products and services alongside certain products partner vendors.

The release cites research by the British Chambers of Commerce which claimed 37% of SMEs believed they lacked the capacity to manage multiple ICT suppliers, contracts, and licences, and 25% felt their current digital tools were not resilient enough to help protect their business from online threats such as phishing, ransomware, and password hacking.

“We know that business owners need to prioritise serving their customers and growing their business; in a busy world this doesn’t always leave the time or the resource to keep on top of their IT estate or manage multiple suppliers,” said Miryem Salah, Chief Data Officer & Head of Vodafone Business IT Hubs. “At the same time, we know there are IT experts sat at their desks across the UK who have a dream of setting up their own businesses but need some support to get started. That’s where we come in.

“We can offer our franchisees the capability, scale and confidence that comes from working with a large global brand, as well as finance and marketing support, while they can offer the technical skills and local knowledge to build a successful business that supports the local SME community. We’re excited to start this journey with our new franchisees in 2024 and beyond. I’d urge anyone with an interest to get in touch.”

Those with an entrepreneurial streak and a knack for IT might want to go out fully on their own of course, but the up Vodafone Business IT Hub’s website argues the scheme offers the best of both worlds thanks to the ‘benefit from the backing of a trusted brand and franchisor.’

What these include specifically is leaning on ‘Vodafone’s scale and expertise in marketing, lead generation, CVM, vendor management and corporate-grade products.’ It also means ‘low upfront and operational costs as well as territory exclusivity.’

There are some restrictions however. On the FAQ part of the schemes page, under the question ‘Can I sell additional products alongside the Vodafone Business IT Hubs portfolio?’ the answer is: ‘No. When running a Vodafone Business IT Hub, you’ll only be able to sell the products and services included within our offering.’