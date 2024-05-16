VMO2 signs public sector digitalisation deal ‘to overcome legacy tech barriers’

Virgin Media O2 Business has signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide ‘enhanced technology and telecoms solutions’ to the UK Government and broader public sector.

Andrew Wooden

May 16, 2024

2 Min Read

The deal with Crown Commercial Service will provide public sector entities with a suite of telecoms products and services, which will ‘deliver enhanced connectivity to overcome legacy tech barriers, simplify processes, automate systems, and drive greater digital fluency nationwide.’

These products include fixed connectivity, mobile shared data bundles, IP telephony, professional services, equipment and devices. Via the procurement frameworks from CCS, eligible public sector organisations, whether from central government or local authorities, will be able to tap into things like software-defined network functions.

The deal will also establish a new discounting model to provide public sector organisations with competitive rates, we’re told, and it is supposed to make it simpler and more cost-effective for public sector organisations to purchase, process, and manage telecoms services.  

“Our new agreement with Crown Commercial Service will help accelerate digital transformation and offer innovative discounting for UK government bodies and public organisations,” said Martin McFadyen, Director of Public Sector at Virgin Media O2 Business. “Whether overcoming barriers or exploring the advantages of 5G technology, there is a key role for Virgin Media O2 Business in supporting the public sector to get the most from telecoms technology and connecting communities across the nation. This partnership will also boost efforts to tackle digital literacy, helping people tap into the benefits of connectivity in their daily lives.” 

Dr. Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Procurement Officer for Technology at Crown Commercial Services added: “Mobile voice and data is an integral part of enabling service delivery for the public sector. The ability to talk and communicate to colleagues and citizens and access and share data quickly and securely has never been more important. This new MoU uses the buying power that CCS has to deliver cost effective and soundly procured connectivity solutions from Virgin Media O2 Business. There will also be additional benefits for customers through increased social value and L&D opportunities.” 

VMO2 has also launched the ‘Care-ready Connectivity’ suite of health solutions this week, which it says are designed to help tackle the ‘digital gap in UK healthcare’. The solutions are supposed to help NHS Trusts implement new technologies and improve efficiency for staff and access for patients.  

