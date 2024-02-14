Sponsored By

MX Workmate claims to be the first adaptation of Generative AI Large Language Model technology for operational environments.

Scott Bicheno

February 14, 2024

2 Min Read
source: nokia

There are a lot of abbreviations and in-the-weeds terms used in the Nokia press release announcing this latest addition to its MX Industrial Edge offering. But, in essence, this is a way of making the generative AI cleverness that has been the talk of the town for the past year suitable for operational technology (OT) environments.

Much of the talk around GenAI in a telecoms context concerns making it useful for the industry’s unique needs. Off-the-shelf LLMs are not industry-specific, so they need to be ‘taught’ with more bespoke information if they’re to be used in niche environments. In this case, the emphasis seems to be on contextually relevant real-time information, as well as the extra robustness and security required for mission-critical use-cases. There’s also talk of it helping to compensate for the eternal ‘skills gap’.

“AI is a key element of industrial transformation,” said Stephan Litjens, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Nokia. “MX Workmate leverages the combined benefits of our One platform for business-critical wireless connectivity with OT compliant on-prem compute edge for I4.0 applications and worker devices.

"MX Workmate Generative AI LLM capabilities will change the OT environment, enabling industries to enhance their teams’ skills to improve efficiency, increase productivity and fully integrate IT/OT operations. It is a great opportunity for enterprises eager to advance their digitalization strategy but face challenges due to the gap in workforce expertise.”

“Since 2023, the enterprise market has shown continued interest in generative AI adoption,” said  Reece Hayden, Analyst at ABI Research, in the press release. “Manufacturers are no different; many are looking to invest in solutions that reduce costs or unlock new revenue opportunities. However, strict operational technology (OT) requirements have, so far, slowed deployments on the production floor.

“Nokia MX Workmate is the first Gen AI solution designed for production floors that effectively addresses many of these challenges. It provides contextually relevant and real time information exchange between connected workers and complicated OT-systems in a secure and reliable way using natural human language. ABI Research expects that this will offer tangible time savings for employees presenting deployers with significant cost optimization and safety opportunities.”

It's interesting that, at this stage, there was no mention of augmented reality. In the, so far, largely futile search for the 5G ‘killer app’ AR has often been flagged up as a use-case. Clearly, some kind of AR goggles that display the sort of GenAI-infused, context-specific information that MX Workmate promises would be very useful. Maybe Nokia is sensibly taking things one step at a time instead of over-promising utopian applications. If so, other marketing departments should take note.

About the Author(s)

Scott Bicheno

Scott Bicheno

As the Editorial Director of Telecoms.com, Scott oversees all editorial activity on the site and also manages the Telecoms.com Intelligence arm, which focuses on analysis and bespoke content.
Scott has been covering the mobile phone and broader technology industries for over ten years. Prior to Telecoms.com Scott was the primary smartphone specialist at industry analyst Strategy Analytics’. Before that Scott was a technology journalist, covering the PC and telecoms sectors from a business perspective.
Follow him @scottbicheno

See more from Scott Bicheno
Get the latest news straight to your inbox.
Register for the Telecoms.com newsletter here.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Latest News

Vodafone
Operator Ecosystem
E& CEO to join Vodafone board on Monday
E& CEO to join Vodafone board on Monday

Feb 14, 2024

AT&T
5G & 6G
AT&T and FirstNet will spend $8 billion to upgrade US emergency services network
AT&T and FirstNet will spend $8 billion to upgrade US emergency services network

Feb 14, 2024

wind tre
Operator Ecosystem
Wind Tre network sale is off, for now
Wind Tre network sale is off, for now

Feb 14, 2024

Wireless Networking
NHS England chucks £1 million at wireless trials
NHS England chucks £1 million at wireless trials

Feb 14, 2024

Webinars

Enterprise Telecoms
Partnering to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle
Partnering to protect the profitability of your contracts through their lifecycle

Mar 21, 2024

Telecoms Infrastructure
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success
Boosting Telecom Value with Device Intelligence: Strategies for Success

Mar 13, 2024

Network Software
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase
TECHCOnnect Use Case Innovation Showcase

Feb 13, 2024

Sponsored Content
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023
The Year in Internet Analysis: 2023

Dec 13, 2023

White Papers

5G & 6G
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report
Annual Industry Survey 2023 Report

Dec 4, 2023

Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Sponsored Content
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud
Unlocking 5G with Telco Cloud

Oct 25, 2023

How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
Sponsored Content
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution
How Wi-Fi 7 is fuelling a broadband services revolution

Oct 25, 2023

Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Wireless Networking
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing
Private 5G to Drive the Evolution of Smart Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Jun 24 - Jun 26, 2024
Future-proof your MVNO business on 24 - 26th June 2024. Transforming virtual operator capabilities in the digital era through expert insights and high-level networking.
LEARN MORE